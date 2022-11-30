TNPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022 RELEASED at tnpsc.gov.in- Direct link to download here

TNPSC Answer Key 2022: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released the TNPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022. Candidates can access the answer key by visiting the TNPSC's official website at tnpsc.gov.in. The Combined Civil Services Examination for Group 1 services was held on November 19, 2022. On November 28, 2022, the provisional keys for the General Studies paper were made available. Candidates have until December 5, 2022, to voice their complaints. Online submissions received after 5.45 p.m. on December 5 will also be ignored.

TNPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022: Here’s how to download

Visit the official site of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

Click on TNPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Following the conclusion of the entire selection process, the final answer keys will only be posted on the Commission's website. Candidates can visit TNPSC's official website for further information.