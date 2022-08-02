NewsIndia
TNPSC

TNPSC Group 4 answer key 2022 RELEASED at tnpsc.gov.in- Direct link to download here

TNPSC Group 4 answer key is out, scroll down for the direct link to download the answer key.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 04:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau

TNPSC: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the answer keys of the Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group-IV) 2022.   Candidates can download the TNPSC CCE Group IV answer key now from the official website - tnpsc.gov.in. TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2022 has been released for the TNPSC Group IV Prelims held on July 24, 2022. Candidates must note that they also have the opportunity to raise objections on this key, in case they have some. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 7301 posts in different departments and services of the Tamil Nadu government.

Direct link to download answer key here

The last date to raise objections on the TNPSC Group IV Prelims key is August 8, 2022. Candidates can now check the step-by-step process and direct link given below on how to download the TNPSC answer key.

TNPSC Group 4 answer key 2022: Here are the steps to download the answer key

- Visit TNPSC website tnpsc.gov.in

- Click on answer key link for COMBINED CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATION-IV IN GROUP-IV SERVICES

- Now click on the subject- ‘GENERAL TAMIL WITH GENERAL STUDIES (Subject Code 003)‘

- The TNPSC Group 4 answer key will appear on screen

- Download and check.

Based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the TNPSC Group 4 Written Examination, the tentative list of eligible candidates will be announced for uploading all the certificates in support of their claim for onscreen certificate verification. 

