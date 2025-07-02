TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025 Released At tnpsc.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here
The TNPSC Group 4 Services examination is being conducted in a single shift from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on July 12 to recruit 3,935 candidates for various services in different departments of Tamil Nadu.
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Wednesday released the hall ticket for the Group 4 exam. Candidates can download their hall ticket from the official website, tnpsc.gov.in, using their login credentials such as registration number, login ID, and password.
The TNPSC Group 4 Services examination will take place on July 12. TNPSC is conducting the Group 4 exam in a single shift from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to recruit 3,935 candidates for various services, such as Junior Assistant, Bill Collector, Typist, Village Administrative Officer (VAO), and other posts in various departments of Tamil Nadu.
TNPSC Group 4 Admit Card 2025: Steps To Download the Hall Ticket
Step 1: Go to the official TNPSC website - tnpsc.gov.in.
