TN TET ANSWER KEY 2022

TNTET Answer Key 2022 OUT at trb.tn.nic.in, direct link to download here

Candidates can raise their objections, if any, against the answer key by providing appropriate representations on or before October 31, 2022, until 5:30 pm.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 03:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau

TN TET Answer Key 2022: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has released the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test or TNTET Answer Key 2022 for Paper 1 Candidates who have appeared in the TNTET 2022 Paper 1 can now check and download the answer key with the from the official website of the board at trb.tn.nic.in.

Here's how to download TN TET answer key 2022

  • Visit the official website trb.tn.nic.in
  • Next, go to TNTET answer key link – ‘Click here for Tentative Key’
  • Select date and session
  • The TNTET answer key will appear on screen
  • Download and take print out for future reference

TNTET Answer Key 2022 Direct Link

The board had conducted the TNTET 2022 Paper 1 computer-based examination from October 14 to 19, 2022. Board has already released the question paper and candidates' response sheet for on October 24, 2022. Candidates can raise their objections, if any, against the answer key by providing appropriate representations on or before October 31, 2022, until 5:30 pm.

