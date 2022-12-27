topStoriesenglish
TNUSRB CONSTABLE RESULT 2022

TNUSRB Constable Result 2022 for Police Constable RELEASED at tnusrb.tn.gov.in- Direct link to download here

TNUSRB Result 2022: Candidates who appeared for the TNUSRB Police Constable Recruitment Exam can now check their result on the official website – tnusrb.tn.gov.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 12:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau

TNUSRB Constable Result 2022 for Police Constable RELEASED at tnusrb.tn.gov.in- Direct link to download here

TNUSRB 2022: The results for candidates who took the TNUSRB Police Constable Recruitment Exam are now available on the site, tnusrb.tn.gov.in. The final answer key has also been made available along with the TNUSRB result. On November 27, 2022, the TNUSRB held the recruitment exam for the positions of Police Constable, Jail Warder, and Firemen. Today, December 26, 2022, was the final release date for the answer key and results. On November 27, 2022, between 10 am and 12.40 pm, the TNUSRB Recruitment Exam was held for more than 6,000 positions. On November 30, 2022, the answer key was made public, and candidates had a chance to voice their disagreements.

TNUSRB Constable Result 2022: Here’s how to check

  • Visit the official website – tnusrb.tn.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link provided for List of qualified candidates for PET Exam
  • A PDF will open, search for your name or roll number
  • Download and take a printout for future references

TNUSRB Constable Result 2022 Roll Number wise; direct link here

TNUSRB Constable Result 2022 Roster Wise; direct link here

TNUSRB Constable Result 2022 Final answer key; direct link here

The final answer key and TNUSRB Constable Result were today released in response to these objections. The Physical Efficiency Test, or PET Exam, round for constable recruitment is currently open to candidates.

