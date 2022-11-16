TNUSRB Recruitment 2022 Admit Card RELEASED at tnusrb.tn.gov.in- Direct link to download here

TNUSRB Recruitment 2022: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the admit card for the post of police constables, jail wardens, and firemen. Candidates who have enrolled to take the exam can now go to the official TNUSRB website, tnusrb.tn.gov.in, to download their hall tickets. Candidates will need their user id and password to log in and view their admission cards. The primary written exam and the Tamil language eligibility test will both take place on November 27, according to the TNUSRB's official timetable. Reporting time for the exam is 8:30 am, and it will be held between 10 am and 12:40 pm. The primary written exam will have 70 questions, and the Tamil language eligibility test will have 80 questions. In total, 150 questions must be answered in 160 minutes (2 hours and 40 minutes).

TNUSRB Recruitment 2022: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website at tnusrb.tn.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Hall ticket for written examination” link

Key in your login details

Download admit card

Take printout for future reference.

Additionally, a single-question booklet will contain the questions for both the main written exam and the Tamil language eligibility test.