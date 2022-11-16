topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
TNUSRB RECRUITMENT 2022

TNUSRB Recruitment 2022 Admit Card RELEASED at tnusrb.tn.gov.in- Direct link to download here

TNUSRB Recruitment 2022: Candidates who are registered to appear for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official TNUSRB website — tnusrb.tn.gov.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 04:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

TNUSRB Recruitment 2022 Admit Card RELEASED at tnusrb.tn.gov.in- Direct link to download here

TNUSRB Recruitment 2022: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the admit card for the post of police constables, jail wardens, and firemen. Candidates who have enrolled to take the exam can now go to the official TNUSRB website, tnusrb.tn.gov.in, to download their hall tickets. Candidates will need their user id and password to log in and view their admission cards. The primary written exam and the Tamil language eligibility test will both take place on November 27, according to the TNUSRB's official timetable. Reporting time for the exam is 8:30 am, and it will be held between 10 am and 12:40 pm. The primary written exam will have 70 questions, and the Tamil language eligibility test will have 80 questions. In total, 150 questions must be answered in 160 minutes (2 hours and 40 minutes).

TNUSRB Recruitment 2022: Here’s how to download

  • Visit the official website at tnusrb.tn.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the “Hall ticket for written examination” link
  • Key in your login details
  • Download admit card
  • Take printout for future reference.

TNUSRB Recruitment 2022; direct link to download here

Additionally, a single-question booklet will contain the questions for both the main written exam and the Tamil language eligibility test.

Live Tv

tnusrb recruitment 2022tnusrb admit card 2022tnusrb hall tickettnusrb 2022hall ticket tnusrb 2022tnusrb hall ticket downloadhall ticket downloadtnusrb 2022 hall ticket downloadtnusrb pctbusrb exampc hall tickettbusrb pc hall tickettnusrb exam datetnusrb pc hall ticket 2022tnusrb exam hall ticket 2022tnusrb logintnusrb hall ticket 2022 datetnusrb pc exam datetnusrb pc hall ticket download 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will 'PM Modi's policy' end the war?
DNA Video
DNA: Intel made the First Single-Chip Micro-Processor in 1971
DNA Video
DNA: What is the truth of Shraddha and Aftab's relationship?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are big companies laying off employees?
DNA Video
DNA: Increasing population a burden or a boon for the earth?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Third Class' mentality on World Class Movie
DNA Video
DNA Video: Will G20 summit bring truce to war?
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was born in 1889
DNA Video
DNA: Shami's jibe at Shoaib Akhtar's tweet after Pakistan's loss in T20 World Cup final