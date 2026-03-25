To avoid another Pahalgam, Kashmir tourist places turn into high-security zones

From gardens and lakes to pastures and forests, every tourist destination in Kashmir is under strict security surveillance this year to prevent incidents like the Pahalgam terror attack. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued orders for heightened vigilance in and around tourist locations. Two days ago, during a high-level security review chaired by the Union Home Secretary, several specific measures were institutionalised to prevent a recurrence of the 2025 Pahalgam attack. One major directive from the MHA is to establish a high-tech security grid at tourist destinations across Jammu and Kashmir for the 2026 tourist season.

The directive comes at a time when the Kashmir tourism season for 2026 has opened with great enthusiasm. Tourism in the region is showing strong signs of recovery after a prolonged setback following the Pahalgam terror attack on tourists.

Security has been intensified at all prominent destinations that attract large numbers of visitors. Places such as Gulmarg in north Kashmir, Sonamarg in central Kashmir, and Pahalgam in south Kashmir, along with dozens of other smaller destinations, are under tight security. In Srinagar, special focus has been placed on high-footfall areas such as Dal Lake and Asia’s largest Tulip Garden. Personnel from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), other paramilitary forces, and intelligence agencies—along with plainclothes officers—have been deployed in large numbers at strategic locations across the Valley, particularly in Srinagar.

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At the Tulip Garden, which opened just a few days ago and has witnessed a massive influx of visitors, security arrangements have been significantly scaled up. All entry and exit points are under strict surveillance, with a visible presence of armed personnel to prevent any untoward incidents.

Avinash Mishra, a tourist at the Tulip Garden, said, “Extensive security arrangements have been made. Wherever I go, I see police, army, and CRPF personnel on duty. It feels very safe. This place is like paradise, and people should visit without fear. I came here with my family and children.”

Tourists visiting the Valley have expressed confidence in the enhanced security measures, appreciating the government’s efforts to ensure their safety.

Harshita from Allahabad, daughter of an army officer posted in the region, said, “We live near BB Cantonment, which is about 10 km from here. Along the entire route, I saw a large number of army personnel deployed to ensure the safety of visitors. It is a very commendable effort by the Indian government and the Army. I have visited around eight tourist places so far, including Gulmarg, Dal Lake, and now the Tulip Garden. At all these places, I found CRPF and J&K Police personnel fully equipped and ready to handle any situation.”

The renewed focus on security comes at a crucial time for Kashmir’s tourism sector, which has been recovering after being severely impacted by the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025. In recent months, tourist inflow has steadily increased. To sustain this growth, major routes, including the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), have also been placed under robust security arrangements.

Shiv Pratap Singh, another tourist, said, “While travelling from Jammu, including through Pulwama, we saw security personnel at every step. I salute them for ensuring our safety. Yesterday, we visited Gulmarg, where we also saw army and CRPF presence. We feel very safe here. There is no fear. I want to tell everyone watching—please come, Kashmir is safe.”

Officials noted that the opening of the Tulip Garden has already drawn significant crowds, with around 88,000 visitors recorded within the first ten days. Nearly 1.5 lakh tourists have arrived in Kashmir since the onset of the spring bloom. The surge in tourist arrivals has been a key factor behind the decision to further tighten security across the Valley.

Sources said approximately 550 specialised Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel, trained in jungle and mountain warfare, have been deployed across snow-bound heights and dense forests in areas such as Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Pahalgam, and Yousmarg, as well as other remote locations. Besides this, specialised anti-fidayeen units of the J&K Police have been stationed at sensitive, high-footfall areas to respond to any potential attacks. Quick Response Teams (QRTs) and mobile units have also been positioned for immediate intervention across major tourist circuits.

Continuous monitoring is being carried out along transit routes, including the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway (NH-44).

An advisory has also been issued for visitors. All tourists must carry original identity documents (Aadhaar card or passport) for routine checks. Only postpaid SIM cards function in the region; prepaid SIM cards from outside Jammu and Kashmir are not operational. A 24/7 tourist helpline (8899941010 / 8899931010) has been set up for immediate assistance.