Today, Gujarat’s development model has captured global attention: CM Bhupendra Patel

Gandhinagar: On the occasion of the 66th ‘Gujarat Foundation Day’ on 01 May 2026, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has extended his heartfelt wishes to all Gujaratis residing across the country and the world. His message to the citizens of the state on the occasion of Gujarat Gaurav Divas is as follows:

On the occasion of Gujarat Foundation Day, CM in his message stated that, with the blessings of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Swami Dayanand Saraswati, Shyamji Krishna Varma, and the inspiration and guidance of great people such as Ravishankar Maharaj and Indulal Yagnik, along with the relentless efforts of the people, Gujarat embarked on its journey of development. Today is an occasion to express gratitude to all of them.

He added that when Gujarat became a separate state from Mumbai on 01 May 1960, there were doubts about how a region defined by deserts, coastline, and hills would progress. However, today, the contrast between Gujarat’s development journey during the four decades from 1960 to 2000 and the sustained progress over the past two and a half decades since 2001 is clearly evident. Gujarat has now reached remarkable heights of development, drawing attention from across the world. At the core of this transformation lies the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and an unwavering commitment to development.

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CM said that Shri Narendra Modi ushered in an era of development-oriented politics in Gujarat. Inspired by his leadership, the state has emerged as a model of development for the nation. The people have consistently reposed immense trust and confidence in his leadership, enabling this continuous journey of progress. This very trust has once again been reaffirmed through the overwhelming support extended to us in the recent local self-government elections. We humbly accept this affection with deep gratitude.

He further added that the Prime Minister has set unprecedented benchmarks of hard work, driving development across all sectors and transforming Gujarat into the growth engine of the country. By prioritising essential services such as electricity, water, road infrastructure, healthcare, education, and social welfare, he has brought about far-reaching changes in each of these areas.

Today, under the ‘Jyotigram Yojana’, 24-hour uninterrupted three-phase electricity is being supplied to villages, even in the most remote parts of the state. The state’s power generation capacity has risen significantly from 8,750 MW to nearly 53,000 MW. Gujarat also stands out as the only state in the country to have established an integrated network of gas grid, water grid, and electricity grid.

CM added that, alongside industrial, cultural, and social progress, the state declared 2025 as the "Urban Development Year to further accelerate urban growth, with a 40 per cent increase in the budget for urban development.

In Gujarat—long recognised as a trading hub—Shri Narendra Modi launched the Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit in 2003 to boost investment and promote the growth of new businesses and industries. Owing to its sustained success, Gujarat has emerged as the ‘Global Gateway to the Future’ and stands among the states with the lowest unemployment rates in the country.

Each district of the state possesses its own unique product and inherent strength. Drawing inspiration from the Prime Minister, Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences have been initiated to provide a ‘Vocal for Local to Global platform’ for these strengths. Conferences held in North Gujarat and the Saurashtra–Kutch region have witnessed notable success, and now the VGRC for South Gujarat will commence in Surat on the occasion of Gujarat Foundation Day.

He added that the present era belongs to solar, wind, and hybrid renewable energy, as well as green growth driven by green hydrogen, and that Gujarat has already undertaken extensive planning in this direction. The state’s renewable energy capacity now accounts for nearly 15 per cent of the country’s total capacity. Under the solar rooftop scheme, Gujarat has made significant strides, with more than three lakh households already covered.

Moreover, moving beyond traditional industries, the state has accelerated the establishment of high-tech sectors. Two semiconductor plants have already become operational, with two more in the pipeline. Sanand and Dholera are poised to emerge as key hubs of the semiconductor industry.

To further promote AI-driven industries, an AI Centre of Excellence has been established at GIFT City.

He said that infrastructure development plays an equally vital role in the holistic growth of the state. With the support of NITI Aayog, the Surat Economic Region Development Plan has been prepared for the strategic development of Surat and its surrounding areas.

Similarly, six Regional Economic Master Plans are being developed to ensure the comprehensive growth of North Gujarat, Saurashtra, and Central Gujarat.

While expanding avenues for development, we have also focused on enhancing the quality of life through the vision of ‘Earning Well, Living Well’, and have charted a roadmap for a Viksit Gujarat @2047. Gujarat stands out as the only state to have articulated such a distinctive and forward-looking vision.

Guided by this approach, our goal is to achieve sustainable development through environmentally responsible growth. To address the challenges of global warming through environmental conservation, Shri Narendra Modi has inspired Mission LiFE. In line with this, we have launched a statewide ‘Catch the Rain’ campaign to promote rainwater harvesting.

Under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’, we have undertaken large-scale tree plantation drives to make the Earth greener. Alongside environmental conservation, we are also actively promoting sports to foster health and fitness.

He further added that, owing to the sustained efforts of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, Gujarat has received the opportunity to host the Commonwealth Games. Through these events, world-class sports infrastructure is being developed to welcome athletes from across the globe and to position Gujarat as a prominent sports hub.

The Prime Minister has envisioned ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’, marking 100 years of independence, and has described this period as Amrit Kaal. During this phase, Gujarat will also mark 75 years of its formation as ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ in 2035. By that time, the state aims to emerge as a model of development, offering guidance and inspiration to the world.

Our only resolve is to ensure that the poor, farmers, youth, women, the underprivileged, and each citizen benefit from key welfare initiatives such as PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, and Ayushman Bharat, ensuring their inclusion in the mainstream of development through a healthy and empowered society.

Guided by the spirit of ‘Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas, Sauno Vishwas, Sauno Prayas’, Gujarat must continue to lead the nation across every sphere of development. On this Gujarat Gaurav Day, let us collectively pledge to dedicate ourselves to building a Viksit Gujarat for a Viksit Bharat @2047.

Once again, heartfelt greetings to all on ‘Gujarat Gaurav Divas.