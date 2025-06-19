Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic praised India's growing global leadership, citing its bold and inclusive vision for development, sustainability, and technical innovation.

He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's successful hosting of the 2023 G20 summit and the upcoming Global Artificial Intelligence Summit, showcasing its global leadership. He emphasised India's emergence as a strong advocate for the Global South and a powerful voice on the international stage.

"Today, India stands at the vanguard of global progress, guided by a bold and inclusive vision for development, sustainability, and technical innovation. Under your dynamic leadership, India has emerged as a strong advocate for the Global South and a powerful voice on the international stage. Your successful hosting of the 2023 G20 summit, as well as the upcoming Global Artificial Intelligence Summit, which is due in February next year, are shining examples of this global leadership," said the Croatian PM.

Plenkovic emphasised that India's vision for a dynamic future resonates with Croatia's own aspirations, highlighting the potential for cooperation and mutual benefit.

"Croatia commends your enduring efforts to promote peace, foster cooperation, and advance human progress within India and beyond your borders. Your vision of a dynamic future ahead with India deeply resonates with Croatia's own aspirations," he added.

Plenkovic highlighted that as a member of the European Union and NATO, Croatia is well-positioned to strengthen strategic connectivity between the regions, particularly through the Three Seas Initiative.

"As a member of the European Union and NATO and a country committed to innovation, stability and constructive global dialogue, and as the most natural Mediterranean gateway to Central Europe, Croatia is uniquely positioned to play a meaningful role in connecting the Three Seas Initiative, which we will preside over... This connection offers a valuable opportunity to further strengthen strategic connectivity between our regions," he added.

The Three Seas Initiative was born out of a shared interest in developing the transport, energy and digital connections on the European Union's north-south axis to increase the economic growth and resilience of the region.

The 3SI format was conceived by the President of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic and the President of Poland Andrzej Duda in 2015. The first Three Seas Summit was held in 2016 in Dubrovnik, Croatia. The Summit initiated annual Three Seas Summits on a presidential level.

The Three Seas Initiative (3SI) is a regional cooperation format that brings together 13 European Union member states located between the Adriatic Sea, the Baltic Sea and the Black Sea: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia. The initiative's strategic partners are the United States, Germany, the European Commission and Japan. Regional partners are Ukraine and Moldova. The initiative is designed to promote cooperation in order to contribute to economic growth and energy security, as well as to boost cohesion and unity in Europe.

Plenkovic noted the potential for deepening cooperation between Croatia and India in areas such as trade, technology, science, and education. He also highlighted the importance of cooperation in mobility, defense, culture, and tourism.

"During your visit, we have identified numerous avenues to deepen cooperation between our two countries, from trade, technology, science and education to mobility, defence, culture and tourism...," he added.

Plenkovic warmly welcomed PM Modi to Croatia, emphasizing the enduring friendship and shared commitment to mutual respect, genuine partnership, and common purpose between the two nations.

Plenkovic highlighted the historical ties between Croatia and India, mentioning Marco Polo, the legendary explorer born on the Croatian island of Korcula, who introduced India's wonders to the European imagination.

"This evening we are not only celebrating the enduring friendship between Croatia and India, but also reaffirming our shared commitment to a future built on mutual respect, genuine partnership and a deep sense of common purpose... While our diplomatic relations were formally established in 1992, the ties between our peoples reach much further back in time... Through his journey and writings, Marco Polo, the legendary explorer born on the Croatian island of Korcula, helped unveil the wonders of India to the European imagination...," said the Croatian PM.

He noted the significant contribution of Croatian scholar Philip Bezdigi, who authored the first printed grammar of Sanskrit in the 18th century, facilitating Europe's academic engagement with India's linguistic and philosophical traditions.

"As early as the 18th century, Philip Bezdigi, a Croatian scholar and missionary, authored the first printed grammar of Sanskrit, laying the groundwork for Europe's earliest academic engagement with India's profound linguistic and philosophical traditions. At the University of Zagreb, the study of Sanskrit began in 1876, establishing a foundation for cultural dialogue and scholarly exchange that continues to this day," said Plenkovic.

Plenkovic also mentioned Stepan Radic, a Croatian leader inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's teachings and philosophy.

"One of Croatia's most influential political leaders, Stepan Radic, found lasting inspiration from the teachings and philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi...," he added.

Plenkovic concluded with a toast, celebrating the enduring friendship between Croatia and India and expressing hope for a future built on trust, mutual respect, and shared success.He emphasized the importance of continued learning, inspiration, and cooperation between the two nations, walking together on the path of innovation, understanding, and peace.

"As we raise our glasses this evening, let us celebrate the enduring friendship between Croatia and India. May our partnership continue to flourish, rooted in trust, mutual respect and shared ambition. May our peoples continue to learn from one another, to inspire one another, and to walk together on the path of innovation, understanding and peace. And may the future we build togetherthe art shared success. To the help of Prime Minister Modi. To the friendship between Croatia and India. And to the bright road ahead. Jai Hind...," said Plenkovic.

Notably, this is the first ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country.