Today, people are committing rapes in saffron clothes: Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday claimed that these days people are doing business and rapes are happening inside temples. Digivijaya Singh, who is infamous for making controversial statements, made the remarks while addressing the Sant Samagam in Bhopal. The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister that this is not Hindu religion and it is a matter of concern that people are defaming 'Sanatan Dharma'. Singh further added that and even god will not forgive those who are doing these things in the name of religion.

"Today, people are wearing saffron clothes and raping, rapes are happening inside temples, is this our religion? Those who have defamed our 'Sanatan Dharma', not even god will forgive them," Digvijaya Singh said.

On September 1, 2019, Digvijaya Singh had sparked a major row by claiming that BJP and the right-wing Hindu outfit Bajrang Dal are getting money from Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The veteran Congress leader further alleged that non-Muslims were spying for ISI more than the Muslims and everyone should understand this fact.

"Bajrang Dal, BJP are taking money from ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence). Attention should be paid to this. Non-Muslims are spying for Pakistan's ISI more than Muslims. This should be understood," Singh had said. However, despite being caught on camera, the Congress leader later denied making allegations that the BJP was taking money from the ISI and accused media of biased reporting.