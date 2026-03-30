School assembly news headlines 31 March, 2026: Census 2027, Mission Karmayogi and other news in English

School Assembly News Headlines March 31, 2026: Covering global issues, national developments, and school activities helps students better understand the world around them. Following news during school assemblies not only raises awareness but also encourages critical thinking by highlighting how politics, sports, international affairs, and the economy are interconnected and affect daily life. Staying informed about events in India and worldwide is essential for becoming responsible citizens, while regularly engaging with current affairs helps students broaden their knowledge and gain deeper insights into their impact on society.

National News Headlines for School Assembly

India set to ban Chinese CCTV

Rajya Sabha takes up Central Armed Police Forces Bill, 2026, for consideration and passing

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar resigns as MLC after being elected to Rajya Sabha

Census 2027 to begin from 1st April

Mission Karmayogi, the government’s flagship initiative, aims to reform civil services through continuous, competency-based training.

Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw handed over approvals to companies under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS)

Lok Sabha takes up discussion on efforts to free country from left-wing extremism

PM Modi pays tribute to freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma on his death anniversary

Union Minister Jitendra Singh stresses central obesity is greater risk factor compared to overall obesity

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

International News Headlines for School Assembly

Russia expels British diplomat on allegations of espionage, ordering him to leave country within two weeks

India expand development partnership with Sri Lanka

Arab League condemns Iran attacks on Gulf states and backs right to respond

Air China resumes direct flights between Beijing-Pyongyang after gap of 6 year

Aluminium prices surge after iran-linked strikes hit gulf smelters

Sports News Headlines for School Assembly

Sheetal Devi named ‘Para Archer of the Year 2025’

Khelo India Tribal Games: Karnataka continue to lead medal tally with 15 gold medals

Pramod Bhagat clinches gold and 2 silver medals at Spanish Para Badminton International 2026

Business News Headlines for School Assembly