School assembly news headlines 31 March, 2026: Census 2027, Mission Karmayogi and other news in English
School Assembly News Headlines March 31, 2026: Keeping up with current events helps students enhance their critical thinking and expand their general knowledge. Today’s top headlines cover business, sports, international, and local news, highlighting important developments in global relations, politics, sports, and the economy.
Trending Photos
School Assembly News Headlines March 31, 2026: Covering global issues, national developments, and school activities helps students better understand the world around them. Following news during school assemblies not only raises awareness but also encourages critical thinking by highlighting how politics, sports, international affairs, and the economy are interconnected and affect daily life. Staying informed about events in India and worldwide is essential for becoming responsible citizens, while regularly engaging with current affairs helps students broaden their knowledge and gain deeper insights into their impact on society.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
- India set to ban Chinese CCTV
- Rajya Sabha takes up Central Armed Police Forces Bill, 2026, for consideration and passing
- Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar resigns as MLC after being elected to Rajya Sabha
- Census 2027 to begin from 1st April
- Mission Karmayogi, the government’s flagship initiative, aims to reform civil services through continuous, competency-based training.
- Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw handed over approvals to companies under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS)
- Lok Sabha takes up discussion on efforts to free country from left-wing extremism
- PM Modi pays tribute to freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma on his death anniversary
- Union Minister Jitendra Singh stresses central obesity is greater risk factor compared to overall obesity
International News Headlines for School Assembly
- Russia expels British diplomat on allegations of espionage, ordering him to leave country within two weeks
- India expand development partnership with Sri Lanka
- Arab League condemns Iran attacks on Gulf states and backs right to respond
- Air China resumes direct flights between Beijing-Pyongyang after gap of 6 year
- Aluminium prices surge after iran-linked strikes hit gulf smelters
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly
- Sheetal Devi named ‘Para Archer of the Year 2025’
- Khelo India Tribal Games: Karnataka continue to lead medal tally with 15 gold medals
- Pramod Bhagat clinches gold and 2 silver medals at Spanish Para Badminton International 2026
Business News Headlines for School Assembly
- India is now set to begin new phase of technology-driven organic agriculture:
- Price of Brent crude surged past 115 US dollars a barrel
- Govt allows distribution of Superior Kerosene Oil under PDS in 21 States and UTs
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv