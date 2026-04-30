Today's Chanakya Exit Poll Results 2026: BJP tsunami in Bengal, TVK cameo in Tamil Nadu, cliffhanger in Kerala - Details

Today’s Chanakya Exit Poll Resutls 2026: The Bharatiya Janata Party is headed for a massive victory in West Bengal, ending the 15-year rule of the Trinamool Congress, as predicted by Today’s Chanakya exit poll results for the 2026 assembly polls. It also said that the BJP is likely to sweep the Assam assembly elections for the third time in a row, while the DMK may retain Tamil Nadu. The forecast also said that the fight is very close in Kerala, where the Congress-led UDF is seeking a return to power.

West Bengal 2026 Exit Poll By Today’s Chanakya

In West Bengal, Today’s Chanakya projects the BJP to secure around 48% (±3%) of the vote share, while the TMC+ alliance is estimated at 38% (±3%). Others are expected to get about 14% (±3%). In terms of seats, the BJP is projected to win 192 (±11) seats, significantly ahead of the TMC+, which is estimated to secure 100 (±11) seats. Others may win around 2 (±2) seats.

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Also Read: West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2026 OUT: Lotus to bloom? Zeenia predicts 144-160 seats for BJP

Tamil Nadu 2026 Exit Poll By Today’s Chanakya

In Tamil Nadu, the DMK+ alliance is projected to lead with a vote share of 39% (±3%), followed by TVK at 30% (±3%) and AIADMK+ at 27% (±3%). Others are expected to get around 4% (±3%). Seat projections indicate that DMK+ could win 125 (±11) seats, while TVK is estimated at 63 (±11) seats. AIADMK+ may secure around 45 (±11) seats, and others could get 1 (±1) seat. As for Today's Chanakya, actor Vijay's TVK has emerged as a significant force in Tamil Nadu but is still not good enough to form a government on its own.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Exit Poll: Superstar Vijay's TVK projected for historic debut with 120 seats; a new MGR-style rise?

Kerala 2026 Exit Poll By Today’s Chanakya

In Kerala, the UDF is projected to get 40% (±3%) of the vote share, narrowly ahead of the LDF at 38% (±3%). The BJP+ alliance is estimated at 20% (±3%), while others may get around 2% (±1%). In terms of seats, the UDF is projected to win 69 (±9) seats, closely followed by the LDF with 64 (±9) seats. The BJP+ may secure around 7 (±4) seats, while others are unlikely to win any significant number.

Assam 2026 Exit Poll By Today’s Chanakya

In Assam, the BJP+ alliance is projected to dominate with a vote share of 50% (±3%), while the Congress-led Cong+ alliance is estimated at 38% (±3%). Others are expected to get around 12% (±3%). Seat projections suggest that BJP+ could win 102 (±9) seats, while Cong+ may secure around 23 (±9) seats. Others are likely to win about 1 (±1) seat.

Notably, the exit poll results by Today's Chanakya are similar to what other pollsters predicted on April 30. The difference is that Today's Chankya gave a decisive edge to the BJP in Bengal and predicted massive victory in Assam for Himanta Biswa Sarma.