As the monsoon season keeps its capricious trend in India, several states are preparing for more showers today, July 11. While some areas are experiencing heavy rains causing tougher situations, others are yet to see major rainfall, which is a cause of concern for agricultural fields.

Rain Warning Across Multiple States Today

Light to moderate rain, with isolated heavy spells, is expected today in the following places, as per weather forecasting firm Skymet:

Odisha

Jharkhand

Chhattisgarh

Madhya Pradesh

Haryana

Punjab

Light to moderate rain is also likely over:

West Bengal

Northeastern India

Sikkim

Bihar

Uttar Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh

Uttarakhand

Jammu & Kashmir

Konkan & Goa

Coastal Karnataka

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

At the same time, states such as Rajasthan, Gujarat, West Madhya Pradesh, Interior Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Lakshadweep will likely see light showers. Skymet also foresees an increase in the intensity of rainfall over Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan post the next 24 hours.

Delhi And Uttar Pradesh Weather Outlook

New Delhi is likely to witness rain with thunderstorms today, but no severe warnings have been sounded by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the city.

The capital of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, too will have partly cloudy sky all day with thunderstorms and lightning chances.

The mixed monsoon activity underscores the tenuous balance for an agricultural country, where both too little and too much rain can be a real problem for land and crops.