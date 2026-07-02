/Toddlers put in washing machines, locked in bathrooms, water sprayed in mouths: Disturbing video show horror of Bengaluru daycare

Bengaluru: A daycare centre in the HAL campus of Capgemini in Bengaluru has come under police investigation after allegations that toddlers were subjected to cruel punishments, including being made to sit in washing machines, having water sprayed into their mouths and being locked in bathrooms when they cried.
The police have registered a case against five women caregivers who worked at the facility. The incident came to light after videos showing the abuse began circulating on social media. It led to a police complaint and a petition before the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.
According to officials, the children aged between two and three years were punished in ways that have shocked parents and child rights groups. “The toddlers were made to sit in washing machines, water was sprayed into their mouths and they were locked in bathrooms to silence them when they cried," an official said.
The daycare centre was functioning within the HAL campus used by Capgemini employees, with many parents relying on the facility while they attended work. The allegations have upset families who believed their children were being cared for in a safe environment close to their workplace.
The videos, which went viral on social media, have added to public anger and pushed authorities to act fast.
Capgemini said it is fully cooperating with investigators and has decided to temporarily close the daycare centre as a precaution.
In an official statement, the company said, "Capgemini's foremost priority is the health, safety and well-being of its employees and their families. We are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities and assisting them in their efforts to establish the facts. As a precautionary measure, we are temporarily closing the Bengaluru on-campus daycare facility."
The company did not provide further details about the operator or the arrangements being made for affected families.
The case has drawn attention because the facility was located in a corporate campus, where many working parents expect strict safety measures and regular oversight. Parents had entrusted the centre with very young children, believing that an on-campus daycare would offer a secure environment.
Authorities are now looking into how the alleged incidents took place and whether proper safeguards and supervision were in place. Investigators are also expected to examine the viral videos as part of the evidence in the case.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.