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  • /Toddlers put in washing machines, locked in bathrooms, water sprayed in mouths: Disturbing video show horror of Bengaluru daycare

Toddlers put in washing machines, locked in bathrooms, water sprayed in mouths: Disturbing video show horror of Bengaluru daycare

The incident came to light after videos showing the abuse began circulating on social media.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 07:01 AM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 07:01 AM IST
Toddlers put in washing machines, locked in bathrooms, water sprayed in mouths: Disturbing video show horror of Bengaluru daycare
Image Credit: Representative image (AI)

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