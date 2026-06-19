/Together but apart: The INDIA bloc’s existential crisis at the hands of Congress

The political landscape of India in 2026 presents a paradox that has come to define the opposition: together but apart. The more the Congress-led INDIA bloc attempts to project unity against the BJP-led NDA, the more it seems to unravel at the seams. With the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) signalling its exit and the Congress party facing unprecedented scrutiny from its own allies, the alliance is suffering from a structural failure. If the Congress leaders continue to show unwillingness to address the underlying issues, the alliance is ‘bound to collapse’.
The INDIA bloc was conceived as a bulwark against the electoral dominance of the NDA. However, the fundamental premise—that a shared objective is enough to overcome divergent local interests—has proven to be a strategic fallacy. The core problem lies in the Congress party’s inability to reconcile its national ambitions with the reality of regional power dynamics.
For the Congress, the alliance has been a convenient vehicle to leverage regional strength for national electoral survival. For regional satraps, however, the alliance has become a source of profound frustration. The recent editorial in Murasoli, the DMK’s mouthpiece, is not merely a critique; it is a declaration of betrayal. It encapsulates the sentiment of numerous parties who feel that the Congress expects unconditional support in Delhi while actively undermining them in their home turfs.
Central to this discord is the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. The DMK’s scathing editorial—calling his political conduct ‘immature’ and ‘dishonest’—is representative of a broader disillusionment. Whether it is his historical friction with the CPI(M) in Kerala, his inability to secure seat-sharing pacts in West Bengal, or the perceived ‘backstabbing’ in Tamil Nadu, Gandhi’s leadership is increasingly being viewed as the primary catalyst for the opposition’s fragmentation.
The charge is simple but devastating: Congress wants to be the ‘big brother’ in a coalition that relies on the hard-won political capital of regional parties, yet it lacks the political magnanimity to concede space in state-level contests. By failing to be the ‘glue’ that holds the coalition together, Gandhi has instead become a lightning rod for the very divisions he claims to be healing.
The collapse of the DMK-Congress alliance in Tamil Nadu is the latest in a series of warning signs. The pattern is cyclical and destructive:
1. State-Level Competition: The Congress challenges regional partners for power in state assemblies.
2. National-Level Opportunism: When Lok Sabha elections approach, the Congress shifts back to the rhetoric of ‘opposition unity’ to survive.
3. The Backlash: Having been weakened or betrayed at the local level like in Tamil Nadu, where Congress backed TVK, regional parties find themselves questioning why they should bear the political cost of an alliance that ultimately subordinates their regional interests to the Congress’s national agenda.
The INDIA bloc is struggling with a ‘coalition of convenience’ that has devolved into a ‘coalition of contention’. As the DMK turns its back on the alliance, the message to the Congress is clear: the era of regional parties sacrificing their own political growth for the sake of an ineffective national "umbrella" is ending.
If Congress continues to prioritise its own relevance over the stability of its partners, it will find itself increasingly isolated. The ‘Shiva-like’ capacity to swallow poison—as Rahul Gandhi famously described the Congress’s role—is losing its utility if the party is the one mixing the poison in the first place. The bloc may still exist on paper, but the trust that once tethered it is gone. Without a fundamental shift in how Congress treats its regional allies, the INDIA alliance is not just struggling; it is, for all practical purposes, already a relic of a failed political experiment.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.