/'Together, we can be a force for peace and prosperity': Australian PM Albanese hails India ties, praises ‘true friend’ Modi

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday hailed the country's ties with India, saying that the two nations can together form a force for peace and prosperity in the region. Albanese said that India and Australia are growing their economies together and backing businesses in both nations. He said that the bond between the people of the two nations has driven so many business success stories.
"The relationship between Australia and India has never been stronger. And today we’re building on our ties in defence, trade, investment and energy. As well as our work in education and technology. Because together, we can be a force for peace and prosperity in our region," said Albanese.
The Australian Prime Minister also lauded the Indian diaspora as the 'living bridge' between Australia and India. He said the energy and enthusiasm witnessed at the community event welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Melbourne reflected the growing strength of the bilateral partnership between the two democracies. Addressing thousands of members of the Indian community in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PM Albanese described PM Modi as "a true friend of Australia", calling it an honour to host the Indian leader in Melbourne.
"As a true friend of Australia and a very dear friend of mine, it is an honour to host you this evening," Albanese said, adding that the atmosphere inside the packed stadium symbolised the dynamism of India-Australia ties. "The energy that we feel in here tonight defines the Australia-India partnership. It is an enthusiasm and a dynamism that drives the positivity and promise of our two nations and peoples," he said.
Albanese further added, "Together, we’re growing our economies and backing Australian and Indian businesses. The bond between our people has driven so many of our business success stories. And we’ll keep working with business leaders and universities to grow Australia's economic ties with India. Creating jobs here at home and making the most of the trade and investment opportunities ahead."
Albanese fondly recalled his visits to India and mentioned, "When Prime Minister Modi hosted me three years ago, we did a lap of Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium in a chariot. That was an experience I will never forget," he said. The Australian Prime Minister said the warmth and affection he experienced during his visit to Gujarat was equally visible at Thursday's community gathering in Melbourne.
The Australian Prime Minister also highlighted the Indian diaspora's contribution to Australia's healthcare, information technology and small business sectors, while acknowledging the importance of Indian students to Australia's education ecosystem, particularly in Victoria.
Albanese further noted the expanding educational partnership between the two countries, recalling that Victoria-based Deakin University became the first foreign university to establish a campus in India, paving the way for deeper academic collaboration. Concluding his address, the Australian Prime Minister said Australians had been enriched by the Indian community's cultural and economic contributions.
"We are a better nation because we have you in it. You are the living bridge between Australia and India," Albanese said. His remarks come as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day visit to Australia which has seen major outcomes spanning defence, maritime security, energy, critical technologies, education, mining, research and cultural cooperation, significantly expanding the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
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