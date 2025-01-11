'Toilet In 'Sheesh Mahal' expensive Than...': Amit Shah Slams Arvind Kejriwal

In a sharp no-holds-barred attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s governance, accusing him of neglecting slum dwellers and indulging in corruption. Shah asserted that Delhi would be "freed from AAP-da" on February 5, the day of the upcoming assembly elections.

Addressing a 'Slum Dwellers' conference in New Delhi, Shah emphasized that the BJP’s manifesto was the "guarantee" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offering relief to slum residents. He claimed that the BJP had taken note of the anger and inconvenience faced by slum dwellers due to unfulfilled promises. Shah highlighted that the BJP manifesto, unlike AAP's, would ensure real change and benefit for the people of Delhi.

Shah Criticizes Kejriwal’s Governance

The Union Home Minister took aim at Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of failing to improve Delhi’s conditions over the past 10 years. He cited issues such as poor quality water, pollution, and unkempt infrastructure as major problems under Kejriwal’s leadership. Shah urged Kejriwal to step down if he could not deliver on promises, asserting that the BJP would ensure all necessary benefits for the citizens.

PM Modi’s Housing Guarantee for Slum Dwellers

Shah also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts to provide housing to the poor, stating that over 3.58 crore people had been provided homes across the country under his leadership. He promised that every slum dweller in Delhi would be given a permanent house, contrasting Modi's promises with Kejriwal’s alleged neglect of the city’s poor.

Toilets in Sheesh Mahal Expensive than Slums

Taking a further swipe at Kejriwal, Shah mentioned that the toilet in Kejriwal’s "sheesh mahal" (palace) was more expensive than the slums in Delhi. He criticized the AAP government for its alleged hypocrisy and extravagant spending while slum dwellers continued to live in squalor.

Corruption Allegations

Shah also accused AAP of indulging in massive corruption, breaking records set by previous governments. He attacked Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, claiming that their leadership was associated with corruption and scandal. Shah alleged that AAP had turned Delhi into a "living hell," citing pollution, poor infrastructure, and mismanagement as evidence of their failure.

The Union Home Minister also accused AAP of betraying Anna Hazare, who once led an anti-corruption movement alongside Kejriwal. He further claimed that AAP had misled the people of Delhi and Punjab, contributing to the deterioration of both regions under their governance.

Shah concluded his speech by promising that February 5, the day of the Delhi assembly elections, would be the day that Delhi would be liberated from the "disasters" of AAP’s rule. He stated that the BJP would provide real solutions for the problems facing Delhi's residents.

The Delhi assembly elections are scheduled for February 5, with vote counting set for February 8.