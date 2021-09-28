हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Captain Amarinder Singh

‘Told you so…he is not fit for Punjab’: Former CM Amarinder Singh takes dig at Navjot Sidhu after his resignation

File Photo

New Delhi: Moments after Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as Punjab Congress chief, former CM Amarinder Singh took a dig at him, calling him “not fit for the border state of Punjab”.

“I told you so…he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab,” tweeted Singh.

In a shocking development, Sidhu, who was being seen as a major contender for the Chief Minister face in the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab, resigned as the party’s state chief on Tuesday (September 28).

In a letter to Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu wrote a short cryptic message, clearly indicating that all is not well in the party and that despite the recent change of chief minister, the power tussle continues.

“The collapse of a man’s character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab’s future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab,” Sidhu wrote in the letter.

“Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress,” he added.

Read the letter here:

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will address a press conference in a short while from now at the Punjab Civil Secretariat.

Captain Amarinder SinghNavjot Singh SidhuCongressPunjab Congress
