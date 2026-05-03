‘Tomorrow is Didi’s last day’: Why West Bengal BJP chief is so confident about victory

Kolkata: With counting day tomorrow (May 4), political temperatures in West Bengal are rising. State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Samik Bhattacharya has claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s time in office is about to end.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday (May 3), he said his party is confident of forming the next government. “On May 4, Didi will be gone... Tomorrow will be the chief minister's last day. The people of West Bengal have already decided that they will bring about change this time. That election was not between the BJP and the TMC (Trinamool Congress). It is a bitter battle between ordinary people and the TMC, and in a democracy, the people win. That is what is going to happen here. We want no post-election violence,” he said.

West Bengal voted in two phases this time, and polling crossed 90%, which is among the highest seen in recent elections. All eyes are now on the outcome.

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Falta repoll row

Bhattacharya also talked about the situation in the Falta assembly constituency, where the Election Commission (EC) has ordered repolling to be held on May 21. He pointed to protests led by local women, who alleged that elections were not properly held in their area.

“What happened in Falta is that all the women of the village took to the streets because elections were not held there... When the elections are held on the 21st and when 92% polling will be recorded in Falta, the true face of the TMC will be revealed. By the 21st, the Trinamool Congress will no longer be in a position to contest elections,” he said.

A day earlier, residents in the Falta area of South 24 Parganas district staged protests. Many of them, including women, claimed they faced threats and intimidation from TMC cadre. The protesters said they were worried about their safety and demanded strict action.

One woman from the area said, “TMC's Israfil Chowkidar has threatened us that if these people win, they will burn our houses and carry out bloodshed.”

Another woman claimed that even those who had supported the ruling party were not spared. “We had voted for the TMC, yet they attacked us... We want him to be arrested. We need safety for women,” she said.

Taking note of the complaints, the EC has ordered repolling in all 285 polling stations in the assembly segment. The counting of votes there is scheduled for May 24.

According to the poll watchdog, the decision was taken after reports of “severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process” during the second phase of polling on April 29. The commission has directed that voting will be conducted again at all polling stations, including auxiliary ones, between 7 am and 6 pm on May 21.

This development follows earlier repolling at 15 polling stations in South 24 Parganas, where two constituencies, Diamond Harbour and Magrahat Paschim, recorded a turnout of around 90%.

As the state waits for May 4, the political battle has now moved from campaign grounds to counting centres, with both sides claiming public support and a decisive verdict.