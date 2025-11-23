'Tomorrow Sindh May Return To India Again, Borders Can Change...', Says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Sunday, cited former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani while addressing the Sindhi Samaj Sammelan in the national capital, remarking that borders may change and "who knows, tomorrow Sindh may return to India again."

The Sindh region, the homeland of the Sindhi people and a cradle of the Indus Valley Civilisation, became part of Pakistan during the 1947 partition. Referring to Advani’s words, Singh said, "Today, the land of Sindh may not be a part of India, but civilisationally, Sindh will always be a part of India. And as far as land is concerned, borders can change. Who knows, tomorrow Sindh may return to India again."

Highlighting Sindh’s cultural significance, the Defence Minister added, "I'd also like to mention Lal Krishna Advani here. He wrote in one of his books that Sindhi Hindus, especially those of his generation, still haven't accepted the separation of Sindh from India. Not just in Sindh, but throughout India, Hindus considered the Indus River sacred. Many Muslims in Sindh also believed that the water of the Indus was no less sacred than the Aab-e-Zamzam of Mecca."

He further emphasised, "Our people of Sindh, who hold the Indus River sacred, will always be our own. No matter where they are, they will always be ours."

During his address, Singh also discussed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), underlining its purpose to protect minority communities facing persecution in neighbouring countries. He said, "Minority communities in many neighbouring countries have been suffering for years. Their homes were burned, their children were killed, their daughters were subjected to cruelty and torture, and people were forcibly converted. When many of them somehow managed to escape and come to India, the treatment meted out to them by appeasement-seeking governments cannot be condemned enough. They were humiliated simply to appease the vote bank of a particular community."

Singh explained that the Hindu community, which genuinely deserved help, had been overlooked, and it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who recognised their plight. "A special class of people coming from neighbouring countries was given refuge. But the people of this Hindu community, who truly deserved it, were not given the rights they deserved. Their suffering was not understood with compassion. But if anyone understood this pain, it was our Prime Minister Narendra Modi...That is why we introduced the Citizenship Amendment Bill," he added.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, facilitates granting citizenship to migrants belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, or Christian communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, who entered India on or before 31 December 2014 and have been exempted under relevant provisions of the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920 or the Foreigners Act, 1946. The Act was notified on 12 December 2019 and came into effect on 10 January 2020.

