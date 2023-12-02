Tonk Election Result 2023 Live Updates: BJP’s Ajit Singh Mehta Vs Congress’ Sachin Pilot

New Delhi: Tonk Assembly constituency, situated in Tonk district, is among the 200 constituencies set to undergo elections in the 2023 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. During the electoral process on November 25, voters in the Tonk Assembly segment exercised their franchise, and the ballot counting is scheduled for December 3.

Out of the total 200 seats in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, 34 have been reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs), and 25 for Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The forthcoming 2023 Rajasthan Assembly elections are anticipated to witness a primarily two-way contest between the ruling Indian National Congress (INC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), although several regional and smaller parties aim to make their presence felt.

Recapping the previous election, the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly Elections recorded a voter turnout of 77.40% in the Tonk Assembly constituency. Out of 219,613 registered voters, 170,081 valid votes were cast.

During that election, Sachin Pilot emerged victorious in the Tonk Assembly constituency, defeating Yoonus Khan by a significant margin of 54,179 votes. The winning candidate secured 31.90% more votes than the closest competitor.