Delhi Assembly Polls: Parvesh Verma, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the New Delhi Assembly seat, has come down heavily on AAP national convenor and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's 'Mohalla Clinic scheme' dubbing it a "Halla Clinic" rather than a Mohalla Clinic. "The initiative, which was ostensibly launched to provide healthcare to the underprivileged, has become a tool to deceive the public under the guise of welfare," Parvesh Verma said.

In a letter to Kejriwal, the BJP leader raised several significant questions about the execution and transparency of the scheme. Verma sought "clarity on the funds" allocated to Mohalla Clinics. He questioned Kejriwal about the money spent and where it had gone. He also demanded a public disclosure of "irregularities or corruption" in the scheme. Verma also asked for a "comprehensive list of clinics that exist only on paper and the identities of the officials responsible for these false establishments".

Verma demanded detailed data regarding the number of patients treated at Mohalla Clinics and the total expenditure on their treatment. He also accused the government of hiding the authentic numbers. He also demanded a breakdown of the number of family members of Arvind Kejriwal, his ministers, and MLAs who have benefited from the scheme. He sought to know whether the clinics were being used for political advantage.

Verma asked why the government "failed" to deliver on its commitments and why no apology has been issued. He lambasted the AAP government and accused it of "turning a healthcare initiative meant for the poor into a political tool". He said that the Mohalla Clinics have become a platform for publicity and political gain, instead of providing real healthcare.

Verma asked the Delhi government to release all financial details and data related to the Mohalla Clinics. He said that the public deserves transparency and accountability. Delhi is set to go to polls on February 5 and counting of votes will take place on February 8. In the upcoming polls, the national capital is set to witness a three-cornered battle. AAP is seeking a third consecutive term in office while the BJP is attempting to regain power in the national capital for the first time since 1998.

