India revealed the names of Pakistani officials who attended the funeral of LeT terrorist Abdul Rauf, killed in Operation Sindoor. The funeral, held in Muridke, Pakistan, included other slain terrorists and LeT commander Abdul Rauf, who is designated as a Global Terrorist by the U.S. Treasury, according to the Ministry of Defence.

The top brass of Pakistan Army and Punjab Police, including Lt Gen Fayyaz Hussain, Major General Rao Imran, Brigadier Mohd Furqan (Administration), Punjab legislator Usman Anwar, and Malik Sohaib Ahmed, were seen attending and offering prayers at the funeral of LeT terrorist Abdul Rauf.

Operation Sindoor, which led to Abdul Rauf’s death, targeted nine terror camps—five in PoK: Sawal Nala, Syedna Bilal, Gulpur, Bartitenala, and Abbas; and four in Pakistan: Bhawalpur, Muridke, Sarjal, and Mehmoona Joya.

(With ANI inputs)