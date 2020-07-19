Top IAF brass to meet to discuss India-China border situation

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing tensions with China, top air force commanders will meet this week to discuss the situation on the Line of Actual Control with China in Eastern Ladakh and rapid operational station of the Rafale combat aircraft arriving later this month.

The top commanders will meet this week for the two-days commanders' conference starting from July 22 where they will deliberate on a range of security issues.

One of the main agenda points during the conference headed by Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and attended by all seven of his commanders-in-chief would be about the situation on the borders with China and the forward deployments done by the force in the Eastern Ladakh and northern borders, sources said.

The IAF brass will also discuss the rapid deployment and operationalisation of the Rafale fighter jets arriving in the country by end of this month from France.

The most advanced jets of the South Asian region are going to give an edge to the air force over their adversaries as they are fitted with most advanced weapon systems, officials said.