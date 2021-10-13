Top Jaish commander killed in Tral encounter: Jammu and Kashmir police

Srinagar: A top Jaish-e-Mohammed commander was killed in a gun battle that started between the security forces and terrorists in Tilwani Mohalla in the Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora district on Wednesday (October 13).

“Terrorist Sham Sofi (was) killed in Tral encounter,” IGP Kashmir said.

Top JeM Commander #terrorist Sham Sofi killed in Tral #Encounter: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 13, 2021

The security forces suspect there are one or two militants trapped. The joint operation of CRPF and the police was launched after receiving inputs of the presence of terrorists in the area.

A police officer said, “As a joint searching team of forces cordoned the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the searching party which was retaliated and an encounter started.”

Kashmir zone police tweeted, “#Encounter has started at Tilwani Mohalla Waggad in #Tral area of #Awantipora. Police & Security Forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.”

The sources in the police said that they have input that one to two terrorists are trapped. However, the actual number can be said once the operation concludes, he added.

This is the fifth encounter in the last three days between security forces and terrorists in the union territory. So far, seven terrorists have been killed by security forces in the last four encounters.

