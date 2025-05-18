A major development has emerged from Pakistan. Lashkar-e-Taiba’s top terrorist Saifullah Khalid has been shot dead by unidentified assailants in Pakistan's Sindh, Zee news TV reported on Sunday.



According to media reports, Saifullah was the mastermind behind several high-profile terror attacks in India. He orchestrated the 2001 attack on the CRPF camp in Rampur. In 2005, he was involved in the attack in Bengaluru during an international conference at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), where terrorists opened fire, resulting in the death of a professor and injuries to several others. He also plotted the 2006 attack on the RSS headquarters in Nagpur.

According to an India Today report, Saifullah Khalid lived in Nepal for several years under the fake identity of Vinod Kumar. He coordinated Lashkar-e-Taiba’s operations from Nepal and played a key role in recruitment and providing logistical support.

Recently, Khalid had moved from Nepal to Pakistan and was living in Matli, located in the Badin district of Sindh province. There, he was working for Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jamaat-ud-Dawa. His primary responsibilities included recruiting for terrorist operations and raising funds.