Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Top LeT terrorist Hashim Moosa killed in encounter in J&K's Budgam

Top LeT terrorist Hashim Moosa killed in encounter in J&K's Budgam

Security forces recovered the body of Pakistan-based LeT terrorist Mohammad Asif alias Hashim Moosa during a search operation in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir, as Operation KORAG continued in the Yousmarg area.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 09:42 AM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 09:42 AM IST
Top LeT terrorist Hashim Moosa killed in encounter in J&K's Budgam
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Mohsin Naqvi’s ACC Exit Looms? Bangladesh ready to take over as extension hopes fade
2
3
4
5