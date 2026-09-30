The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had earlier chargesheeted seven accused in the Pahalgam terror attack case. Those named included Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its alias, The Resistance Front (TRF), both of which are proscribed terrorist organisations. The NIA’s 1,597-page chargesheet detailed the alleged role of Pakistan in the conspiracy and named LeT/TRF as accused entities for their alleged involvement in planning, facilitating and executing the attack. Pakistani terrorist handler Sajid Jatt was also named as an accused in the chargesheet.