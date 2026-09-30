Security forces on Wednesday recovered the body of a Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, identified as Mohammad Asif alias Hashim Moosa, along with war-like stores during a search operation in the Palmaidan area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district.
Sringar based Chinar corps confirmed the killing of Moosa, which said, "During the search early morning in General Area Palmaidan, body of Pak based Lashkar-e-Taiba ( LeT) terrorist, identified as Mohammad Asif alias Hashim Moosa recovered along with war like stores."
The Army and other security agencies launched Operation KORAG in the Yousmarg area on Wednesday based on specific intelligence inputs. A joint search operation was initiated after vigilant troops noticed suspicious movement. When challenged, the terrorists opened fire, leading to a fierce exchange of gunfire in which Hashim Moosa was neutralised.
According to an update issued by the security forces, the operation was still underway, with personnel continuing search operations in the area.
Hashim Moosa was identified as one of the key suspects in the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 tourists were killed. Following the attack, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Pakistani nationals and LeT terrorists Adil Hussain Thoker, Ali Bhai and Hashim Moosa.
According to security agency sources, Moosa had previously served as a para-commando with Pakistan’s Special Service Group.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had earlier chargesheeted seven accused in the Pahalgam terror attack case. Those named included Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its alias, The Resistance Front (TRF), both of which are proscribed terrorist organisations. The NIA’s 1,597-page chargesheet detailed the alleged role of Pakistan in the conspiracy and named LeT/TRF as accused entities for their alleged involvement in planning, facilitating and executing the attack. Pakistani terrorist handler Sajid Jatt was also named as an accused in the chargesheet.
The recovery of Moosa’s body and war-like stores comes as part of the ongoing operation. Security forces are continuing searches in the surrounding areas to determine whether any other terrorists are present and to recover additional material.
with inputs from ANI...
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