हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Naxal Commander

Top Naxal commander Sandeep Yadav found dead in Gaya, cause of death yet to be ascertained

The police, however, confirmed Sandeep Yadav's death on Thursday. Yadav was wanted in over 500 cases in six states, including Bihar and Jharkhand, said a PTI report.

Top Naxal commander Sandeep Yadav found dead in Gaya, cause of death yet to be ascertained
Representational Image: Zee News

Gaya (Bihar): Security forces have recovered the body of top Naxal commander Sandeep Yadav, who carried a reward of Rs 83 lakh on his head announced by different state governments, from Bankebazar village in Gaya district, police said. The top Naxal commander was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Baburamdih area of the village under Lutua police station on Wednesday, said an agency report. 

The police, however, confirmed Sandeep Yadav's death on Thursday. He was wanted in over 500 cases in six states, including Bihar and Jharkhand, said a PTI report.

Gaya SSP reportedly said that the autopsy was conducted at Anugrah Narayan Medical College in Gaya in the presence of a magistrate and the entire process was videographed, adding that the exact cause of death can be ascertained only by the report of the postmortem report.

"Naxal commander Sandeep Yadav, who carried a reward of over Rs 30 lakh on his head announced by different state governments, was found dead in Gaya. The cause of death will be clear after the postmortem," Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police Harpreet Kaur told ANI.

Yadav was active in Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal for the last 25 years. It is believed that he was in charge of the Bihar-Jharkhand Special Area Committee. The Jharkhand government had announced a reward of Rs 25 lakh for information leading to his arrest. 

Notably, the body was later handed over to the family members of the Naxal leader. 

(Agency Inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Naxal CommanderNaxal commander Sandeep YadavBihar Police
Next
Story

Hijab row resurfaces in Karnataka: Muslim students in Mangaluru seek permission to wear hijab in classrooms

Must Watch

PT2M7S

Zee Top 10: Both the terrorists who killed actress Amreen were killed