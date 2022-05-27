Gaya (Bihar): Security forces have recovered the body of top Naxal commander Sandeep Yadav, who carried a reward of Rs 83 lakh on his head announced by different state governments, from Bankebazar village in Gaya district, police said. The top Naxal commander was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Baburamdih area of the village under Lutua police station on Wednesday, said an agency report.

The police, however, confirmed Sandeep Yadav's death on Thursday. He was wanted in over 500 cases in six states, including Bihar and Jharkhand, said a PTI report.

Gaya SSP reportedly said that the autopsy was conducted at Anugrah Narayan Medical College in Gaya in the presence of a magistrate and the entire process was videographed, adding that the exact cause of death can be ascertained only by the report of the postmortem report.

"Naxal commander Sandeep Yadav, who carried a reward of over Rs 30 lakh on his head announced by different state governments, was found dead in Gaya. The cause of death will be clear after the postmortem," Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police Harpreet Kaur told ANI.

Yadav was active in Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal for the last 25 years. It is believed that he was in charge of the Bihar-Jharkhand Special Area Committee. The Jharkhand government had announced a reward of Rs 25 lakh for information leading to his arrest.

Notably, the body was later handed over to the family members of the Naxal leader.

