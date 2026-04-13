Top news headlines today (April 13): Asha Bhosle’s cremation, Iran’s BIG claim, Hungary election result and more

The top headlines of April 13 from across the world include Bollywood singer Asha Bhosle’s cremation in Mumbai, Iran’s statement on peace talks with the United States and Hungary’s election result, where the Centre-right party secured a victory in a surprising result. On the domestic front, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a conference on the Women's Reservation Act and an assembly elections campaign for West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. Here are the top 10 headlines today:

1. Singer and Padma Vibhushan awardee Asha Bhosle will be cremated at Shivaji Park in Mumbai with full state honours. Her mortal remains will be kept for final darshan from 11 AM to 3 PM at her Lower Parel residence, followed by the last rites at around 4 PM.

2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a national level conference on ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan’ at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi at around 11 AM. He will also address the gathering on the occasion. The programme will witness participation of eminent personalities and women achievers from diverse fields. It will bring together representatives from different sectors such as government, academia, science, sports, entrepreneurship, media, social work and culture.

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3. The campaigning for assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal will continue today. While Tamil Nadu will vote on April 23, Bengal will vote in two phases - April 23 and April 29.

4. India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts hot and humid weather conditions over Andhra Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka, Gujarat, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal till tomorrow.

5. The Navy of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said that any "erroneous" move by the "enemy" in the Strait of Hormuz will have deadly consequences. It issued the warning in a post on social media platform X, sharing "drone surveillance footage of the real situation in the Strait of Hormuz." On the other hand, Iran's Forein Minister Aragachi said that the deal was inches away but failed due to the United States.

6. US President Donald Trump has asserted that Iran’s military capability has been severely degraded and claimed Tehran has “no cards” left in ongoing negotiations. In an interview to Fox News, Trump repeatedly cited Iran’s past rhetoric against the United States, saying: “For years, I’ve had to listen to them say, death to America, right? They say, death to America, death to Israel… we will destroy America.”

7. Hungary's veteran nationalist leader Viktor Orban lost power to the upstart centre-right Tisza party leader Peter Magyar, 45, in the national election after 16 years in office. This marks a setback for his allies in Russia and the US. Magyar has now got a comfortable majority in Hungary's 199-seat legislature.

8. In Myanmar, former chief of the Myanmar junta General Min Aung Hlaing has been elevated as the country’s new President. A pro-military website in the capital described the change of guard as 'return to civilian-led democracy', adding fuel to the debate, but the critics have dug out uncomforting precedents which record incidents of suppression and repression under General Min Aung Hlaing’s watch. The elections were held in three phases in December 2025 and January 2026, but this did more to formalise the military rule, reports a leading portal, Global Asia Forum.

9. Oil prices jumped sharply after US President Donald Trump announced a naval blockade of Iran. Brent crude, the global benchmark, climbed more than 8% on Sunday, crossing the $103-per-barrel mark.

10. In the Indian Premier League T20 tournament, Rajasthan Royals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad. Yesterday, Royal Challengers Bangalore registered a thrilling win against Mumbai Indians as Philip Salt smashed 78 runs in just 36 balls for the RCB.