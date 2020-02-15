Top news of the day, February 15, 2020

1. No meeting scheduled between Amit Shah, Shaheen Bagh protesters: MHA

The development comes hours after protesters at Shaheen Bagh claimed to be going to meet Shah at his residence or office on Sunday afternoon to discuss issues related to CAA and NRC.

Read more here

2. Year after Pulwama attack, security forces claim south Kashmir's Tral is 'terror-free'

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have claimed Tral area of Pulwama in south Kashmir is "terror-free" and the number of terrorists in the area has now been reduced to three. Read more here

3. Bihar: CPI, RJD activists 'purify' Ambedkar statue with holy water after Giriraj Singh garlands it

In yet another shocker from Bihar's Begusarai, a few CPI and RJD workers purified a statue of BR Ambedkar alleging that it was defiled by Union Minister and local BJP MP Giriraj Singh, a popular Hindutva hardline. Read more here

4. Provide protection for Kanhaiya Kumar after cavalcade attacked: D Raja to Bihar CM

The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Saturday sought adequate protection for party leader and former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar after his cavalcade was attacked in Bihar. Read more here

5. In major organisational rejig, JP Nadda replaces BJP state chiefs in MP, Kerala and Sikkim

In a major overhaul, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced three state party presidents, paving the way for more organisational changes in state units. The party high command appointed K Surendran as president of the Kerala unit, Vishnu Dutt Sharma as president of Madhya Pradesh BJP and Dal Bahadur Chauhan as Sikkim BJP president. Read more here

6. Three Kashmiri students arrested in Karnataka for raising pro-Pakistan slogans

The police in Karnataka's Hubballi arrested three Kashmiri students today (February 15) for raising pro-Pakistan slogans. According to police, the three are students of KLE Technological University and were in their hostel room when they recorded a video of themselves singing a song written in praise of Pakistan and raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan. Read more here

7. Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers pose in new RCB jersey ahead of IPL 2020

After Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) unveiled their new jersey, captain Virat Kohli, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and prolific batsman AB de Villiers posed in the new kit ahead of the upcoming 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Read more here

8. Shahid Afridi, wife Nadia blessed with fifth daughter

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi and wife Nadia, who were expecting their fifth child, are now proud parents of a baby girl.

The 45-year-old took to his official Twitter handle to share the news with his well-wishers that he has been blessed with a fifth baby girl by posting a picture. See the picture here



9. Bigg Boss 13: Monalisa, husband Vikrant cheer for 'real hero' Sidharth Shukla

'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Sidharth Shukla has found the support of actress Monalisa and her husband Kunwar Vikrant Singh ahead of the grand finale on Saturday evening. Posting a picture of Sidharth from the show, Vikrant admired him for his strong personality and said he is a 'one-man army' while Monalisa commented on the post by saying, "True... Real hero, Sidharth Shukla." Read more here

10. Priyanka Chopra dances to Aankh Maarey with Nick Jonas in Italy

Star couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, despite their busy schedules, made sure they celebrated Valentine's Day together. Priyanka flew to Italy to be with Nick, who is currently occupied with the Jonas Brothers' Happiness Tour. Ahead of the concert in Milan, Priyanka and Nick danced together to 'Aankh Marey' from Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's 'Simmba'. In the now-viral video, shared by Nick on Instagram, Priyanka cheers for her husband as he shakes his leg to the song. She joins him later and the couple dance happily like no one's watching. Watch here