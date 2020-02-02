Top news of the day, February 2, 2020

New Delhi: Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on February 2.

1. Nirbhaya case: Delhi High court reserves judgement on Centre's plea challenging stay on the execution of convicts

New Delhi: In a bench headed by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait, the Delhi High Court on Sunday (February 2) reserved order on Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) plea challenging the trial court's order which had stayed the execution of the convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case. Read here

2. Centre clarifies on new definition of NRI under Finance Bill 2020

In an apparent effort to end the growing confusion over the new definition of Non-resident Indian (NRI), the Ministry of Finance on Sunday (February 2) issued a clarification saying that any Indian citizen, who becomes deemed resident of India under the Finance Bill 2020 will not be taxed in the country unless it is derived from an Indian business or profession. Read here

3.Grenade attack on security forces in Srinagar's Lal Chowk; 2 CRPF, 2 civilians hurt

New Delhi: Terrorists carried out a grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital Srinagar on Sunday (February 1), leaving two CRPF personnel and two civilians injured. According to primary reports coming in, the terrorists lobbed the grenade at security forces deployed at Partap Park located in the Lal Chowk of Srinagar today. Read here

4. Defence Budget 2020: Balanced modernisation of three services will be my priority, says General Bipin Rawat

New Delhi: Talking about his action plan on the Defence budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said that he will ensure that the defence makes optimum utilisation of the budget and his mandate will be to prioritise the procurement of equipment keeping in mind the balanced modernisation of the three services, adding, if they feel the need for more funds, they will take the requirements to the government. Read here

5. Karnataka Cabinet expansion on Feb 6; 13 new ministers likely to be inducted

New Delhi: The expansion of Karnataka Cabinet led by BS Yeddyurappa is all set to take place on February 6 along with the oath-taking ceremony at the Raj Bhavan at 10:30 am. According to PTI, a total of 13 MLAs, including 10 who had joined BJP from parties, including Congress and the JD(S), will be administered the oath of the office on the coming Thursday. Read here

6. Rohit Sharma, bowlers help India complete 5-0 T20I series whitewash against New Zealand

After Rohit Sharma smashed a crucial half-century, the Indian bowlers came to the fore to help the Men in Blue clinch a narrow seven-run win over New Zealand in the fifth and final T20I and complete a five-match series whitewash at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. Read here

7. Novak Djokovic battles back against Dominic Thiem to clinch 8th Australian Open title

Novak Djokovic endured a fierce challenge to his Melbourne Park reign before overhauling Dominic Thiem 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday to clinch an eighth Australian Open crown and reclaim the world number one ranking. Read here

8. Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor’s Good Newwz to release in Hong Kong

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar on Saturday released a `Good Newwz` for the film as the comedy-drama is set to be released in Hong Kong on February 13. Read here

9. Helen Mirren calls out BAFTA over all-white nominations

London: Actress Helen Mirren has called on British film and TV fans to demand more from BAFTA Awards voters, after they failed to hand a single acting nomination to non-white stars. Read here