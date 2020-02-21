Top news of the day, February 21, 2020

Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on February 21.

1. Amulya Leona's father says punish her for raising 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan

Amulya Leona's father and small-time Janata Dal (Secular) leader Oswald Naronha said that he condemned his daughter's act of raising the 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan during an anti-CAA rally in Karnataka. Read here

2. Bring men for sterilisation or face penalty: Kamal Nath govt's diktat to health workers in MP

Bhopal: Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh has ordered its health workers to bring at least one man for sterilisation by the end of March or face compulsory retirement or their salaries will be withheld. Under the family planning program, the Madhya Pradesh government had set a target of bringing atleast five to ten men for sterilisation. Read here

3. FATF gives Pakistan time until October to exit grey list: Sources

Even though the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has agreed to give Pakistan time until October to fully implement the 27-point Action Plan, it is likely to stay on the FATF "grey list", according to sources. Read here

4. Donald Trump's Ahmedabad roadshow cut to 9 km, Gandhi Ashram visit cancelled

Ahmedabad: As India gears up to welcome US President Donald Trump, his roadshow in Ahmedabad has been reduced from 22 km to 9 km. Trump along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct a roadshow which will start from the Ahmedabad airport and will go towards Motera via Koteshwar in Gandhinagar. The reduction has been made after the cancellation of Trump's visit to Gandhi Ashram. Read here

5. US-Taliban deal signing expected on February 29: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

An agreement between the US and the Afghanistan Taliban is expected to be signed on February 29, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Friday. The US and the Taliban have been engaged in extensive talks to facilitate a political settlement to end the war in Afghanistan, reduce the US and allied forces presence, and ensure that no terrorist group ever uses Afghanistan soil to threaten the US or its allies. Read here

Sports news of the day

6. ICC Women's T20 World Cup: India stun defending champion Australia by 17 runs in opener

Indian women leg-spinner Poonam Yadav displayed a stellar show with the ball to help the Women in Blue stun defending champion Australia by 17 runs in the opening match of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's T20 World Cup at Sydney Showground Stadium on Friday. Read here

7. Poonam Yadav: Player of the Match in India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup clash

Indian women leg-spinner Poonam Yadav was on Friday declared Player of the Match after she displayed a stellar show with the ball to help the Women in Blue stun defending champion Australia by 17 runs in the opening match of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's T20 World Cup at Sydney Showground Stadium. Read here

8. Wellington Test, Day 1: India reduced to 122/5 before rain forces early stumps

India were reduced to 122 for five at Tea on the opening day of the first Test of the two-match series against New Zealand before rain played the spoilsport and forced early stumps at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday. Read here

Entertainment news of the day

9. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar's film is shallow but fun

At one level you are watching the same old Bollywood rom-com, about two lovebirds trying to unite against all odds, against parental censure and societal diktats. It's all done with feel-good verve too, with the mandatory naach-gaana and ‘shaadi ka tamasha' thrown in. Read here

10. Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship movie review: Vicky Kaushal's film is a good one-time watch

Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship' hit the screens on Friday and going by most of the reviews, it appears that the actor has managed to win over the critics and movie-goers by his acting skills. 'Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship' is Vicky's first film after the 2019 blockbuster 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', which raised the bar very high for him as it won several accolades and also a National Film Award for him. It is for the first time Vicky has starred in a horror flick and he recently admitted that though he is scared of watching horror films, yet he took up 'Bhoot' as was a "great opportunity for him to explore the genre both as an actor and as audience." Read here