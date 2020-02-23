Top news of the day, February 23, 2020

Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on February 23.

1. President Ram Nath Kovind hails SC for its verdict granting equal status for women in Army

Lauding the efforts of the Supreme Court in pursuing the "cherished goal of gender justice", President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday (February 23) remarked that the apex court has always been "pro-active and progressive". Read here

2. Temple in Ayodhya to be built on VHP's model, says Ram Janmabhoomi trustee Champat Rai

New Delhi: There won't be any changes to the Ram Temple which will be built on the model proposed by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) almost 30 years ago, confirmed Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust. Read here

3. Stone pelting begins between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters in Delhi's Jafrabad

Stone pelting started between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters in Delhi's Jafrabad on Sunday (February 23). Earlier on Sunday, hundreds of women blocked a road in Jafrabad and vowed not to end the protest till the Centre revokes the CAA and the National Register of Citizens. Read here

4. China reports 648 new cases of coronavirus, death toll reaches to 2,442

Shanghai/Beijing: China’s National Health Commission confirmed 648 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday (February 23, 2020) which is an increase from 397 cases recorded on Saturday. China also said that 11,000 people are facing serious health conditions due to the coronavirus emergency. Read here

5. US President Donald Trump's visit will not make India a superpower, says Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday (February 22) took a swipe at the Centre saying that a visit by US President Donald Trump will not make "India a superpower", he pointed out that the country needs human resources along with capital investment. Read here

Sports News of the day

6. Wellington Test Day 3: Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari take India to 144/4 in second innings at stumps

Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari guide India to 144 for four in their second innings against New Zealand at stumps on the third day of the first Test at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday. Read here

7. Women's T20 World Cup: Veda Krishnamurthy urges India not to get complacent by win over Australia

India's middle-order batswoman Veda Krishnamurthy has said that India cannot let themselves get distracted by their win over Australia and must focus on the task at hand when they take on Bangladesh in their second Group A match of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's T20 World Cup at the WACA Ground in East Perth on Monday. Read here

Entertainment News of the day

8. Neena Gupta says her dad was backbone while she raised Masaba

Mumbai: Veteran actress Neena Gupta, a single mother, says her father helped raise her daughter Masaba, adding that he had turned out to be her backbone during the "most crucial time of my life". Read here

9. Kartik Aaryan can't stop smiling as he starts shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, shares first look

New Delhi: Actor Kartik Aaryan has started shooting for his next project - 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' - and shared his first look from the flick on Saturday. Read here