Top news of the day, February 7, 2020

New Delhi: Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on February 7.

1. People's love and support will protect me: Modi in Assam on Rahul's 'danda' remark

Kokrajhar: Nearly a week after signing of the historic Bodo agreement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Kokrajhar in Assam on Friday (February 7) to participate in the celebrations to mark the signing of the agreement. Posters welcoming Prime Minister Modi to the event to celebrate the signing of the Bodo Agreement have been put up. Read here

2. Congress MPs rush towards Union Minister Harsh Vardhan in Lok Sabha, trigger chaos

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha on Friday witnessed uproarious scenes and the proceedings were adjourned for nearly an hour after Union Minister and BJP leader Harsh Vardhan demanded an apology from Congress party over objectionable remarks made by its MP Rahul Gandhi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently. Read here

3. First meeting of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, announced by PM Narendra Modi, to take place in Prayagraj

NEW DELHI: The first meeting of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra trust, which was announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, will take place in Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh. Zee Media sources said on Friday that though a date for the first meeting of the newly-announced trust has not been finalised but it is expected to take place in ten days time during which chairman, general secretary and treasurer and other office-bearers will also be elected. Read here

4. Government orchestrated ruckus in Parliament to prevent me from raising questions: Rahul Gandhi

Kokrajhar: Nearly a week after signing of the historic Bodo agreement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Kokrajhar in Assam on Friday (February 7) to participate in the celebrations to mark the signing of the agreement. Posters welcoming Prime Minister Modi to the event to celebrate the signing of the Bodo Agreement have been put up. Read here

5. Instagram launches unique feature, will now help users know whom to unfollow

Trying its best to become a user-friendly and interactive platform, photo and video-sharing social networking service Instagram is launching a new feature in which it will give its users unfollow suggestions which will include profiles they hardly interact with. The purpose of the new feature is to allow the user get more of what they like instead of feeds which are less of their interest. This new feature will also help the users create a sort community of close friends and avoid boring or less active followers in the profile. Read here

Sports news of the day

6. Sachin Tendulkar praises Australian batting sensation Marnus Labuschagne as 'special'

In what could be termed as the biggest compliment to Marnus Labuschagne, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Friday said that the Australian player reminds him of the master blaster`s prime days. The Australian cricketer witnessed an outstanding year in 2019 after rising to the number three spot in the ICC Test batsmen rankings. Labuschagne achieved the feat after scoring 896 runs during the home Tests against Pakistan and New Zealand. Read here

7. England beat India in Women's Tri Series 2020 match 4 by 4 wickets

England women team took the top spot in the Tri-Nation Women's T20 Series 2020 after defeating India by 4 wickets on Friday (February 7, 2020) in the fourth match of the tournament. England reached the target of 124 losing six wickets in 18.5 overs. India at the bottom with 2 points from three matches with host Australia, who have played two matches till now, taking the second spot with 2 points. Read here

Entertainment news of the day

8. Malang movie review: It is about wanton mush and gritty mayhem

"Malang" must be the most stylishly executed Bollywood thriller in a while, also the most twisted. It is really an old-school revenge thriller that manages a few clever spins despite an overall adherence to loud, larger-than-life masala. Read here

9. Shikara movie review: It floats on tested waters despite relevant plot

It would be fairly correct to say "Shikara" has been one of the more anticipated films of the season, at least for the section of Bollywood watchers that reads reviews. The film's core -- exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in early 1990 owing to Islamist insurgency — promises poignant drama. Importantly, "Shikara" revisits a slice of modern Indian history that Bollywood forgot to acknowledge, and the effort is brought to life by a veteran filmmaker hailing from that region. Read here