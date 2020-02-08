Top news of the day, February 8, 2020

New Delhi: Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on February 8.

1. Delhi votes today: Arvind Kejriwal, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul cast vote

New Delhi: An estimated 6.18 percent of 1.47 crore eligible voters have exercised their franchise till 11 am on Saturday (February 8) in the election for 70 assembly seats in Delhi. Read here

2. Pakistan court defers verdict against Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed

Islamabad: A Pakistani anti-terrorism court on Saturday (February 8) deferred its verdict against Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed in two terror financing cases on his “request” and adjourned the hearing till Tuesday. Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta had last week reserved the verdict against the Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief in the two terror financing cases for Saturday. Read here

3. Zee News Maha exit poll on Delhi assembly election 2020

Delhi came out to vote on 70-member Assembly on Saturday (February 8) which will decide the fate of 672 candidates from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and other smaller parties and independent candidates. Read here

4. India, Sri Lanka will further increase cooperation against terror: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (February 8) called upon the Sri Lankan government to ensure equality, justice, peace, and respect for Tamils in the island nation. The Prime Minister held delegation-level talks with his Sri Lanka counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa, who is currently on a five-day visit to India. Read here

5. FM Nirmala Sitharaman says economy is at robust-level, FDI in the country at all-time high

Chennai: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday (February 8) said that the economy is at its "robust-level" and asserted the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country is at an all-time high, while interacting with industry traders in Chennai at an event titled `Jan Jan ka Budget`. Read here

6. New Zealand defeat India in second ODI, take 2-0 lead in 3-match series

New Zealand inflicted another comprehensive defeat on India as the visiting team suffered a 22-run loss in the second One-Day International to give the hosts an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday (February 8, 2020). India first allowed New Zealand to post a defendable total and then their batsmen failed to apply themselves as the Kiwi bowlers put up a disciplined show with the white ball. Read here

7. Serena Williams edges out Jelena Ostapenko in Fed Cup

Serena Williams had to dig deep to fend off Latvian challenger Jelena Ostapenko as she wrapped up Friday’s play at the Fed Cup in Seattle with a hard-fought victory that gave the United States a 2-0 advantage. Read here

8. Amitabh Bachchan clocks 40 million followers on Twitter

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday clocked 40 million followers on Twitter. The megastar is one of the most active Bollywood personalities on Twitter. He is also present on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, among others and has a personal blog on Tumblr. Read here

9. Adnan Sami returns with a single composed by Kunaal Vermaa

Mumbai: Singer Adnan Sami is returning with a new non-film song, "Tu yaad aaya", composed by Kunaal Vermaa, known for penning lyrics of Bollywood tracks such as "Tum hi aana" and the "Malang" title track. Read here