Top news of the day, February 9, 2020

Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on February 9.

1. State govt not compelled to give reservations in jobs and promotions, says Supreme Court

New Delhi: In a key judgement the Supreme Court on Friday has ruled that states are not bound to provide reservation in appointments and there is no fundamental right to claim quota in promotions. The top court asserted that states could not be forced to make such provisions without data showing imbalance in the representation of certain communities in public service. Read here

2. AAP MP Sanjay Singh demands clarification from EC on late release of voting percentage

New Delhi: Just a day after the national capital voted for the formation of the new government, AAP MP Sanjay Singh questioned the Election Commission for not releasing the exact voting percentage on the same day. Singh said even in Lok Sabha elections the Election Commission had released the voting percentage on the same day then why was it delayed in the Delhi assembly election. Read here

3. China's Coronavirus death toll at 811 surpasses SARS, no new case reported from India

The number of deaths by Coronavirus epidemic has officially exceeded the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) virus after 81 new fatalities were reported on Sunday taking the death toll to 811. The SARS virus had killed over 774 people globally between 2002-2003. Read here

4. Zee News exclusive: Ram Temple to be ready by 2022, says trustee Kameshwar Chaupal

In an exclusive interview to Zee News, Kameshwar Chaupal, Trustee of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra informed that the Ram Temple is expected to be ready in the next two years by 2022. Read here

5. Pakistan shells forward areas along LoC in J&K's Poonch, jawan killed

New Delhi: An Indian soldier was killed and three others were injured as Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district along the Line of Control on Saturday (February 9). According to a defence official, the Pakistani Army resorted to unprovoked firing of small arms and mortar shelling on the forward villages and post along the Line of Control in the Poonch district. Read here

Sports News of the day

6. ICC U-19 WC final live score: Bishnoi dismisses Tanzid to break opening partnership

Potchefstroom (South Africa): Defending champions India failed to bat well and were bundled out for just 177 runs against Bangladesh in the final of ICC U-19 World Cup at Potchefstroom in South Africa on Sunday (February 9). India are favourites to clinch a record fifth U-19 World Cup title but it was expected that first-timers Bangladesh would put up a tough fight in the crucial final. Read here

7. Bushfire bash: Tendulkar comes out of retirement for one over, faces Australia's Ellyse Perry

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar picked up the bat once again today (February 9) five years after hanging up the pads to face Australia's star all-rounder Ellyse Perry for an over. Tendulkar is in Melbourne as a coach for former Australian captain Ricky Ponting's team who are facing a team led by fellow former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist for a charity match. Read here

Entertainment News of the day

8. Ayushmann Khurrana: I have kissed a boy in the past

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has opened up about the time he kissed a boy in the past. Read here

9. Dharmendra recalls living in a garage and working in a drilling firm

Mumbai: Bollywood icon Dharmendra continues to be a popular face among new generation fans, and the veteran actor today looks back fondly at the time when he lived in a garage and worked in a drilling firm. Read here