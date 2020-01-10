Top news of the day, January 10, 2020

Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, business, sports and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on January 10, (Friday).

1. JNU violence: Aishe Ghosh among nine suspects named by Delhi Police

New Delhi: Delhi Police in a press conference on Friday said that the Crime Branch is investigating the criminal case filed in the Jawaharlal Nehru University violence incident which took place on Sunday (January 5). It also said that as many as nine people, seven from Left including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh and two from ABVP have been recognised through CCTV footage. Read here

2. Supreme Court orders restoration of internet in Kashmir; asks J&K govt to review restrictions within 7 days

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday pronounced its order challenging the restrictions and internet blockade imposed in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in August last year. Ruling that the right to access the internet is a fundamental right, the apex court ordered the restoration of the internet along with e-banking and trade services in the Valley. Read here

3. Enforcement Directorate attaches assets of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar in alleged loan fraud case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday attached the properties of former Managing Director and CEO of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar and her family in connection with the alleged bank loan fraud and money laundering case. Read here

4. New advanced, anti-cut fence to be installed at India-Bangladesh border: Sources

New Delhi: The government is in the process of replacing the old fence in the India-Bangladesh border areas. According to sources, the new fencing is advanced and hard to cut which will make it hard for infiltrators to cross the border. Read here

5. Suspected ISIS terrorists instructed to attack police and Army recruitment camps, target RSS leaders: Delhi Police

The three suspected ISIS terrorists, who were arrested on December 9, confessed on Friday that they were instructed to launch attacks on police and Army recruitment camps. The Special Cell of the Delhi Police arrested the trio from Wazirabad in the national capital after a brief encounter. Several arms and ammunition were also recovered from them. Read here

6. MS Dhoni may quit ODIs and be in T20 World Cup mix: Ravi Shastri

New Delhi: Dhoni, who will turn 39 in July, quit test cricket in 2014 and has not played for India since taking a break after the team’s semi-finals exit at the 50-overs World Cup in July last year. Read here

7. Shane Warne's 'baggy green' cap sale raises more than $1 million for bushfire victims

Sydney: Australian cricketer Shane Warne`s prized "baggy green" cap raised more than A$1 million (£525,107) on Friday for bushfire relief efforts, with the new owners planning to use it to raise more funds before it is donated to a museum. Read here

8. Chhapaak movie review: Hard truth told the hard way

Meghna Gulzar's "Chhapaak" is a hard film to watch. It is brutal in impact, horrifying in its depiction of pain and trauma, and seems a tad too long despite a runtime of just around two hours given the heavy subject at hand. Read here

9. Did you know Elli AvrRam's parents didn't recognise her in 'Malang' trailer?

New Delhi: Mohit Suri's 'Malang' is high on the buzz word. A few days back, the makers unveiled the trailer and it looks like a perfect thriller we all had been waiting for. While fans are gushing over Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur's reel romance and palpable chemistry, there's another actress whose presence in making waves. Read here