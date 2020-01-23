Top news of the day, January 23, 2020

New Delhi: Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, business, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on January 23.

1. You are free to leave JD(U): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar snubs Pavan Varma over CAA

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar on Thursday slammed his party colleague Pavan Varma for publicly calling him out on his decision to join hands with the BJP for Delhi Assembly election and the party's stand on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Read here

2. 5,000 more Shaheen Baghs will come across country in next 10 days, says Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Wednesday (January 22) said that 5,000 more anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest sites like Shaheen Bagh will come up across the country in next ten days. Read here

3. Women like Indira Jaising give birth to rapists, keep her in jail with Nirbhaya convicts, says Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday (January 21) slammed senior lawyer Indira Jaising for saying that Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi should forgive her daughter's culprits just like Congress leader Sonia Gandhi forgave the killers of her husband Rajiv Gandhi. Kangana added that it is women like Jaising who give birth to rapists and monsters. Read here

4. Sanjeev Balyan calls for 10% reservation for Western UP in JNU, Jamia to 'fix anti-national sloganeering'

Meerut: Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan on Wednesday requested Rajnath Singh to grant 10 per cent reservation to people from western Uttar Pradesh in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia, claiming then nobody will be able to make anti-national slogans. Read here

5. Government should cut Income tax to boost demand, says Pawan Goenka

Davos: On the sidelines of World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos in Switzerland, Pawan Goenka, Managing Director of Mahindra & Mahindra told Zee Business that the government should take a very aggressive stand to revive the economy. Read here

6. Virat Kohli not looking for ODI World Cup loss revenge in T20I against New Zealand

Auckland: Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team will take on New Zealand in the first of the five-match T20 International series on Friday but the Men in Blue skipper on Thursday said that he cannot really bring himself to think of revenge when the two sides clash for the first time after their One Day International (ODI) World Cup 2019 semi-final tie in England. New Zealand had knocked India out convincingly in the World Cup semis at Old Trafford in Manchester by 18 runs. Read here

7. Serena Williams, Ash Barty enter Australian Open third round

Serena Williams overcame an erratic performance at the Australian Open on Wednesday to beat Slovenian Tamara Zidansek 6-2, 6-3 and advance to the third round. The 38-year-old American, who is bidding for a record 24th Grand Slam singles title, was hardly troubled in the first set as she broke Zidansek twice to wrap up the opener in just over half an hour. Read here

8. Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' has 'terrific' run at box office, earns Rs 190 crore

New Delhi: 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is all set to become Ajay Devgn's second-highest-grossing film after 'Golmaal Returns' with its remarkable run at the box office. Currently at 190.43 crore, 'Tanhaji' inches closer to Rs 200 crore-mark. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports that the film earned Rs 7.09 crore on Wednesday. He also stated that 'Tanhaji's run at the box office has been 'terrific' on weekdays and it eyes on close to Rs 75 crore business in Week 2. Read here

9. Malaika Arora trolled for her 'lounging around' pic, told she is 'trying hard to look young'

New Delhi: Malaika Arora was yet again at the receiving end of trolls who told her that she is 'trying hard to look young'. On Wednesday evening, Malaika took Instagram to post a picture of herself 'just lounging around casually', but netizens appear to have been offended by the way she poses in the post though she looks totally chic in a white shirt dress, paired with a jacket and trendy boots. Read here