Top news of the day, January 24, 2020

Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, business, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on January 24.

News of the day

1. Jamia violence: Police summons former Congress MLA Asif Mohammed, two others

New Delhi: The Special Investigation Team of Delhi probing the violence at Jamia Nagar, that took place during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests, has issued notice to three people, including former Congress MLA Asif Muhammad Khan, local politician Ashu Khan and AISA activist from Jamia Chandan Kumar Singh. Read here

2. Tihar jail asks Nirbhaya convicts' families to meet them before hanging on Feb 1

New Delhi: The four convicts, Vinay Sharma (26), Akshay Kumar Singh (31), Mukesh Kumar Singh (32) and Pawan Gupta (25), who are lodged in separate cells of Jail No 3 where the execution will take place, are scheduled to be hanged at 6 am on February 1. Read here

3. Centre withdraws security of Sharad Pawar's Delhi residence; NCP, Shiv Sena blame govt

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday hit out at the Centre after the government withdrew security at its party chief Sharad Pawar's New Delhi residence, triggering a political storm over the issue. Read here

4. Delhi Police on high alert, security beefed up for Republic Day celebrations

The Delhi Police has made arrangements for multi-layered security in the national capital for the Republic Day celebrations. Thousands of security personnel will be deployed and CCTV cameras installed at strategic locations to keep vigil. Necessary liaison and rehearsals have been made with other crack units like NSG, SPG & ITBP. All the agencies will be working in close coordination with each other. Read here

5. Oxford dictionary gets new Indian words - Aadhaar, dabba, hartal, shaadi, auntie, bus stand, deemed university, FIR, non-veg, redressal, tempo, tube light, veg

New Delhi: Aadhaar, chawl, dabba, hartal and shaadi are the new entrants in the latest edition of the Oxford Advanced Learner's Dictionary, which features a total of 26 new Indian English words. Launched on Friday, the 10th edition of the Oxford Advanced Learner's Dictionary, 384 Indian English words and incorporates over 1,000 new words such as chatbot, fake news and microplastic. Read here

6. Growth slowdown in India temporary, expect momentum to improve going ahead: IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Davos: International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva on Friday said growth slowdown in India appears to be temporary and she expects the momentum to improve going ahead. Speaking here at the WEF 2020, she also said the world appears a better place in January 2020 compared to what it was when IMF announced its World Economic Outlook in October 2019. Read here

Sports News of the of the day

7. Virat Kohli stays on top, Ajinkya Rahane moves upward in ICC Test rankings

Dubai: India skipper Virat Kohli maintained his top spot in the ICC Test Rankings for batsmen which were updated on Friday. Cheteshwar Pujara has been able to retain his sixth position whereas Ajinkya Rahane moved up by a place and is currently at the eighth spot. Read here

8. 1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul guide India to 6-wicket win over New Zealand

Opener KL Rahul and batsman Shreyas Iyer notched up half-centuries as India beat New Zealand by six wickets in the opening T20I of the five-match series at the Eden Gardens in Auckland on Friday. Read here

Entertainment News of the day

9. Street Dancer 3D movie review: Strictly for dance addicts

"Street Dancer 3D" reiterates three things we always knew. A dance flick with cool moves and psychedelic FX doesn't need script or logic. Second, whenever you run out of mojo for a climax punch, throw in the colours of 'deshbhakti' (in this case, the idea is amped up with a liberal dose of Indo-Pak 'bhaichaara' as the players of both sides literally groove to "Mile sur mera tumhara"). Finally, with some luck and lots of absence of nepotism, Nora Fatehi could be the biggest female dancing star in new-age Bollywood. Read here

10. 'Panga' movie review: Kangana Ranaut and cast shine in a film you easily fall in love with

"Panga" is the sort of film you easily fall in love with. It has a stellar cast in fine form, is directed by a filmmaker who knows her business of storytelling only too well, and it manages to deliver a topical comment without getting too preachy about it. It is an entertaining film that effortlessly reaches out to the wider audience, and at the same time doesn't lose connect with basic cinematic aesthetics. Read here