Top news of the day, January 27, 2020

New Delhi: Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, business, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on January 27.

1. West Bengal Assembly passes resolution against CAA, becomes fourth state to take this step

The Trinamool Congress government on Monday passed a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the West Bengal Assembly, thus becoming the fourth state to take this step. The state follows Punjab, Kerala and Rajasthan to vote against the law. Read here

2. Air India Boeing 747 on standby to evacuate Indians from China's Wuhan amid coronavirus outbreak

New Delhi: An Air India Boeing 747 has been kept on standby for the evacuation of Indian citizens from Wuhan city of China, the epicentre of novel coronavirus outbreak, according to the official of the national carrier. Read here

3. Mehbooba Mufti lauds EU Parliament's decision to debate and vote on a motion against CAA

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday lauded the European Union (EU) Parliament's decision to debate and vote on a motion against India's Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The motion was tabled by a large chunk of the EU members alleging that the CAA marks a 'dangerous shift' in the country's citizenship regime. Read here

4. Budget 2020: Finance Ministry mulls options on cuts in personal income tax

New Delhi: The government is discussing multiple options on cuts in personal income tax (PIT) in the forthcoming Union Budget, as the clamour grows for more money into the pockets of consumers and households to boost consumption in the economy. Read here

5. Bodo accord will usher new dawn of peace and harmony, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (January 27) hailed the signing of a tripartite agreement with all factions of banned insurgent organisation National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), including All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in Delhi and said that the peace accord will usher in a new dawn of peace, harmony and togetherness. Read here

6. Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar lead cricketers in paying tribute to Kobe Bryant

Cricketing fraternity reacted with shock and saddness to tragic death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter on Sunday in a helicopter crash. Indian men's cricket team captain Virat Kohli, legendary Sachin Tendulkar, former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop and several other players joined millions in paying their tribute to one of the greatest basketball players. Read here

7. India bank on Ravi Bishnoi, Australia on Tanveer Sangha in ICC U-19 World Cup quarterfinal

Potchefstroom (South Africa): India face Australia in the first ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup Super League quarterfinal in Potchefstroom on Tuesday. The match between the 2018 Under 19 Cricket World Cup winner India and runner-up Australia will see an interesting contest between the wrist spinners of the two teams. Read here

8. Deepika Padukone announces next project, to star with Rishi Kapoor

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has announced her next big project. The tall and talented star will be seen in the official Hindi adaptation of Hollywood blockbuster 'The Intern'. Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor will play the lead opposite Deepika in the movie. Read here

9. Hollywood mourns 'Black Mamba' Kobe Bryant's demise

Los Angeles: Hollywood stars are shocked at the sudden demise of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in an accident. Celebs in Los Angeles took to social media to express their condolences. Read here