Top news of the day, January 29, 2020

Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on January 29 (Wednesday).

1. Anti-CAA activist Sharjeel Imam remanded to 5-day custody of Delhi Police

A Delhi court on Wednesday remanded JNU student and anti-CAA activist Sharjeel Imam, who was arrested from Bihar for allegedly giving inflammatory speeches, to 5-day custody of Delhi Police Crime Branch. Imam was earlier produced before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Patiala House courts, at his residence. Read more

2. God bless you for retaining Bihar CM post: Prashant Kishor tells Nitish Kumar after expulsion from JD(U)

Minutes after his expulsion from JD(U), Prashant Kishor on Wednesday (January 29) posted a tweet taking a jibe at JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, offering his best wishes to his former colleague to 'retain' the chief ministership of Bihar. Read more

3. Misunderstandings cleared, SAD says will support BJP in Delhi election

The Punjab-based Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday announced that it will support its long-term NDA ally - BJP – in the upcoming assembly;y election in Delhi. Making the announcement, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said, ''the alliance is not just a political one. It is bound by emotions, for peace, the future, and interests of Punjab and the country." Read more

4. Coronavirus scare: Air India advises staff flying to South East Asia to wear N95 masks

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus infected people in China, Air India on Wednesday (January 29) advised all cockpit and cabin crew who travel to South East Asian cities to wear N95 masks in order to remain safe. Read more

5. Remove Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma from BJP Delhi election star campaigners list: Election Commission

Election Commission on Wednesday ordered the removal of Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Sahib Singh from the list of star campaigners of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) for Delhi Assembly elections with immediate effect. The EC order has come in the wake of their instigating remarks during poll campaign. Read more

6. Delhi Police releases photos of 70 suspects involved in violence during anti-CAA stir at Jamia

Delhi Police on Wednesday (January 29) released the photos of 70 people who were allegedly involved in the violence which erupted in Delhi's Jamia Nagar during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest on December 15, 2019. Read more

7. India beat New Zealand in Super Over in third T20I to clinch series

After the two teams ended in a tie after 20 overs, India beat New Zealand in a Super Over in the third Twenty20I at Seddon Park in Hamilton to clinch the five-match series with two games to spare on Wednesday. Read more

8. Rafael Nadal stunned by Dominic Thiem in quarter-final of Australian Open

19-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal suffered a major blow as he crashed out of the ongoing Australian Open after slumping to a defeat at the hands of Austrian tennis player Dominic Thiem in a thrilling quarter-final clash of the tournament on Wednesday. Read more

9. Rajinikanth to make TV debut in show titled 'The Wild with Bear Grylls'

Megastar Rajinikanth is all set to make his television debut after 43 year-long career in cinema with Discovery Channel's show titled 'The Wild with Bear Grylls'. It has been produced by The Natural Studios and Banijay Asia. Read more

10. Coronavirus scare: Sunny Leone and hubby Daniel Weber wear masks, urge everyone to stay safe

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport wearing black masks. The couple later took to their respective social media handles and shared pictures with fans, urging everyone to stay safe and take precautions against the deadly Coronavirus. Read more