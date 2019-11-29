Top news of the day, November 29, 2019

NEW DELHI: Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, business, sports and entertainment,which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on November 29, (Friday).

1. India's July-September quarter GDP growth rate at 4.5%; lowest in 6 years

The Indian economy registered its slowest growth in six years during the September quarter despite all government efforts to arrest the slowdown. According to the data released by the government on Friday evening, India's GDP grew at a measly 4.5 per cent in the July-September quarter of this fiscal. The figures released by the National Statistical Office showed that the GDP growth slowed to 5 per cent, the lowest in six years and a quarter, since June. READ

2. Under Opposition fire, BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur apologises again for Godse remarks

Controversial BJP MP from Bhopal Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, who is under opposition fire for her remarks glorifying Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse, apologised again on Friday for hurting people's sentiments. Clarifying on the issue, Thakur said, ''On November 27, during the discussion on Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019, I did not call Nathuram Godse a 'deshbhakt'. I did not even mention his name. I apologise again if I have hurt any sentiments.'' READ

3. Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape & murder case: MoS Home seeks capital punishment for culprits

The Hyderabad veterinary doctor's rape and murder case evoked a strong reaction from the central government, which has sought the most stringent action against the culprits. Union MoS G Kishan Reddy said that he was speaking to state government and police to get culprits capital punishment, adding "It's a matter of grave worry that a woman was subjected to such brutality. We'll give sufficient assistance from centre where needed." READ

4. BIS hallmarking for gold jewellery mandatory from January 15, 2021: Govt

In a bid to further protect the jewellery buyers from buying inferior quality ornaments, the Narendra Modi-led NDA government has decided to make BIS hallmarking mandatory for gold jewellery from January 15, 2021. According to Union Minister of Consumer Affairs Ram Vilas Paswan, the move would ensure that the consumers don’t get cheated into buying inferior quality ornaments. A notification in this regard would be issued by the government on January 15, 2020 making it mandatory for the jewellers to mark gold. READ

5. Zurich Airport International emerges as the highest bidder for Jewar Airport

Switzerland’s Zurich Airport International AG on Friday (November 29) emerged as the highest bidder for the proposed airport at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh, beating Adani Group and DIAL. According to reports, the Switzerland-headquartered company made the highest per-passenger bid for the airport, thereby, outbidding other firms like Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Adani Enterprises, and Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holdings Limited. FULL STORY

6. Ireland's Tim Murtagh announces retirement from international cricket

Ireland pacer Tim Murtagh announced retirement from international cricket on Friday. The 38-year old seamer made his international debut for Ireland in 2012. He received his first cap for Ireland in an ODI against Australia in Belfast, however, with the game washed out after 10 overs, it took a further two-week wait for the next match against Afghanistan for Murtagh`s first ball to be bowled in international cricket.Over the last eight years, Murtagh appeared 97 times for the team, claiming 142 wickets across all formats at an average of 25.54. READ

7. Arsenal sack head coach Unai Emery and team

Arsenal on Friday sacked head coach Unai Emery. The decision comes after Thursday's 1-2 Europa League defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt at the Emirates Stadium. "We announce today that the decision has been taken to part company with our head coach Unai Emery and his coaching team," the club said in a statement. The club further said that the decision was taken "due to results and performances not being at the level required". FULL REPORT

8. Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra's 'thanksgiving' selfie is full of love and joy!

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas are celebrating their first Thanksgiving together after marriage and decided to wish one and all on Instagram with a gorgeous picture. Priyanka married international music sensation Nick in December last year at the majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur as per Hindu and Christian wedding ceremonies. READ

9. Parineeti Chopra starrer 'The Girl On The Train' Hindi remake release date locked

Actress Parineeti Chopra will be playing the lead role in official Hindi adaptation of Hollywood blockbuster 'The Girl On The Train' and the film's release date has now been announced. It will hit the silver screens on May 8, 2020. The film is helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta and produced by Reliance Entertainment. EAD