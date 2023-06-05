Top Wrestlers Resume Govt Duty But Warn Protest Against WFI Chief Wil Continue

New Delhi: Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia on Monday resumed their duties but warned that their ongoing protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will continue till they get justice. Talking to reporters, the wrestlers said that they will continue the fight for justice and asserted that none of the wrestlers have backed down and nor they will.

"This news is completely wrong. In the fight for justice, none of us has backed down, nor will we. Along with Satyagraha, I am fulfilling my responsibility in Railways. Our fight continues till justice is served. Please don't spread any wrong news," Malik tweeted after reports of her distancing from the protest emerged. Even Bajrang tweeted in the same vein as his national teammate and termed reports of withdrawing the FIR as "completely false".

"The news of withdrawing the movement is just a rumour. This news is being spread to harm us. We have neither retreated nor have we withdrawn the movement. The news of women wrestlers taking back the FIR is also false. The fight will continue till justice is served," said Bajrang.

आंदोलन वापस लेने की खबरें कोरी अफ़वाह हैं. ये खबरें हमें नुक़सान पहुँचाने के लिए फैलाई जा रही हैं.



हम न पीछे हटे हैं और न ही हमने आंदोलन वापस लिया है. महिला पहलवानों की एफ़आईआर उठाने की खबर भी झूठी है.



इंसाफ़ मिलने तक लड़ाई जारी रहेगी #WrestlerProtest pic.twitter.com/utShj583VZ — Bajrang Punia (@BajrangPunia) June 5, 2023

The country’s top wrestlers protesting against the WFI chief, who has been accused of sexually harassing some female athletes, also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding action against the WFI president. According to reports, the meeting between the agitating wrestlers and the Home Minister took place on Saturday night. The meeting at Amit Shah's residence went on till midnight during which the grapplers pressed for an early chargesheet against Brij Bhushan.

Amit Shah, after listening to the wrestlers, assured them of an early resolution of their issues. The grapplers had earlier met Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur who assured them of a fair probe into their allegations. The late-night meeting with Amit Shah came days after the wrestlers went to Haridwar to immerse their medals in the Ganga, but were stopped by farmers leader Rakesh Tikait who has given an ultimatum to the government to arrest Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh before June 9.

Farmers' Ultimatum To Centre Over Wrestlers' Protest

It may be noted that Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Friday warned the Centre that if WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, facing sexual harassment charges by the country's top wrestlers, is not arrested by June 9, then farmer leaders will hold panchayats across the nation in support of the grapplers.

Tikait, who attended a Khap panchayat held to express solidarity with wrestlers here, also said that if the demands are not met within the given time, they will go to the Jantar Mantar, Delhi. "We have taken a decision that Govt must address the grievances of wrestlers and he (Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh) should be arrested otherwise we will go with wrestlers to Jantar Mantar, Delhi on June 9 and will hold panchayats across the nation," Tikait said.

The Khap leaders also said that if they will not be allowed to sit at Jantar Mantar on June 9, then there will be an announcement of Andolan. On Thursday, a Khap 'mahapanchayat' to discuss the ongoing protest by wrestlers against WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was held in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar. Khap leaders from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi attended the Mahapanchayat on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat went to Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar along with their supporters to immerse their medals in the Ganga River. But after farm leaders persuaded them not to take the drastic step, the wrestlers decided not to throw their medals in the river. The farm leaders have sought five days' time to address their grievances.

Two FIRs Against WFI Chief

The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs against WFI chief Singh. While the first FIR relates to allegations by a minor wrestler and has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the second is related to outraging modesty. However, Singh on Thursday alleged that the protesting wrestlers are changing their "demands and language" continuously and added that he still stands by his statement that he will hang himself if even one of the allegations against him is proven to be true.

"...First they (protesting wrestlers) had some other demand and later they demanded something else. They are changing their demands and language continuously. I had said that if even one case against me gets proven, I will hang myself...I stand by my statement..," said Brij Bhushan to media in Gonda.

Bajrang, Sakshi along with fellow Olympian and World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat have been protesting against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, demanding his arrest on allegations of sexual harassment charges against seven wrestlers, including one minor. It must also be mentioned that all three India internationals, have returned to work as Office on Special Duty (Northern Railways) since last week.