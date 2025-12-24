Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2999556https://zeenews.india.com/india/toronto-murder-case-indian-origin-woman-found-dead-intimate-partner-violence-suspected-2999556.html
NewsIndiaToronto Murder Case: Indian-Origin Woman Found Dead, ‘Intimate Partner Violence’ Suspected
TORONTO MURDER CASE

Toronto Murder Case: Indian-Origin Woman Found Dead, ‘Intimate Partner Violence’ Suspected

Toronto Murder Case: A 30-year-old woman of Indian origin was found dead in Toronto, leading police to issue a nationwide arrest warrant for a suspect believed to have known her.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 24, 2025, 01:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Toronto Murder Case: Indian-Origin Woman Found Dead, ‘Intimate Partner Violence’ SuspectedToronto murder case (Image: IANS)

Toronto Murder Case: A 30-year-old woman of Indian origin was found dead in Toronto, leading police to issue a nationwide arrest warrant for a suspect believed to have known her, according to local media reports.

The victim has been identified as Himanshi Khurana. Toronto Police have named Abdul Ghafoori, 32, also based in Toronto, as the suspect in the case and are actively searching for him. The Indian Consulate General in Toronto confirmed the incident and said it was deeply shocked and saddened by the killing. 

In a post on X, the Consulate said, “We are deeply saddened and shocked by the murder of Ms Himanshi Khurana, a young Indian national, in Toronto. We extend our deepest condolences to her bereaved family during this moment of profound grief.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Consulate further stated that officials have been closely following the matter over the past few days and that all possible assistance is being extended to the family in close coordination with Canadian authorities.

(Also Read: Caught On Camera: Chilling Moment Libyan Military Chief's Jet Explodes Over Turkey After Take-Off | VIDEO)

According to the Toronto Police, officers were first alerted late Friday night after receiving a report of a missing person.

“On Friday, December 19, 2025, at approximately 10:41 p.m., police responded to a call for a missing person in the Strachan Avenue and Wellington Street West area,” police said in a statement. The following morning, officers made the grim discovery.

“On Saturday, December 20, 2025, at approximately 6:30 a.m., officers located the missing female deceased inside a residence,” police said, adding that the death was being treated as a homicide.

Police confirmed that the victim and the suspect were known to each other. Investigators said the case appears to involve “intimate partner violence,” CBC News reported, quoting police sources.

Abdul Ghafoori is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder, a charge that can carry a sentence of life imprisonment without parole if premeditation and intent are established in court.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue efforts to locate and arrest the suspect. Further details are awaited.

(With inputs of IANS).

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Exclusive
DNA Analysis: Does Bengal Police’s Lathi Decide By Agenda, Not Law?
Lalit Modi Vijay Mallya Viral Video
‘Watch Your Heart Out With Envy’: Lalit Modi, Mallya Mock India In Viral Video
India-Brazil
Brazilian President Lula Could Visit India Next Month, Sources Say
Jammu and Kashmir
Budgam Police Attach Immovable Property Of US-Based Kashmiri Separatist
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)
Pakistan: Imran Khan's Sisters, PTI Workers Hold Sit-In Protest
India
Pakistan Wants India To Enter Into War With Bangladesh: Is Army Ready?
Kerala police
Kerala Horror: Family Of Four Found Dead, Investigation Suspect Murder-Suicide
Technology news
Epstein Files Sex Scandal: WhatsApp, Telegram Links Can Hack Phones-Details
Bangladesh
Bangladesh Army Watches As Yunus Administration Grapples With Violence, Chaos
Assam
Assam: Heavy Security Deployed In Karbi Anglong After Violent Protest