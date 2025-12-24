Toronto Murder Case: Indian-Origin Woman Found Dead, ‘Intimate Partner Violence’ Suspected

Toronto Murder Case: A 30-year-old woman of Indian origin was found dead in Toronto, leading police to issue a nationwide arrest warrant for a suspect believed to have known her, according to local media reports.

The victim has been identified as Himanshi Khurana. Toronto Police have named Abdul Ghafoori, 32, also based in Toronto, as the suspect in the case and are actively searching for him. The Indian Consulate General in Toronto confirmed the incident and said it was deeply shocked and saddened by the killing.

In a post on X, the Consulate said, “We are deeply saddened and shocked by the murder of Ms Himanshi Khurana, a young Indian national, in Toronto. We extend our deepest condolences to her bereaved family during this moment of profound grief.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Consulate further stated that officials have been closely following the matter over the past few days and that all possible assistance is being extended to the family in close coordination with Canadian authorities.

(Also Read: Caught On Camera: Chilling Moment Libyan Military Chief's Jet Explodes Over Turkey After Take-Off | VIDEO)

According to the Toronto Police, officers were first alerted late Friday night after receiving a report of a missing person.

“On Friday, December 19, 2025, at approximately 10:41 p.m., police responded to a call for a missing person in the Strachan Avenue and Wellington Street West area,” police said in a statement. The following morning, officers made the grim discovery.

“On Saturday, December 20, 2025, at approximately 6:30 a.m., officers located the missing female deceased inside a residence,” police said, adding that the death was being treated as a homicide.

Police confirmed that the victim and the suspect were known to each other. Investigators said the case appears to involve “intimate partner violence,” CBC News reported, quoting police sources.

Abdul Ghafoori is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder, a charge that can carry a sentence of life imprisonment without parole if premeditation and intent are established in court.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue efforts to locate and arrest the suspect. Further details are awaited.

(With inputs of IANS).