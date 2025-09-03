Torrential Rainfall Triggers Flood-Like Situation Across Kashmir; Schools, Colleges Closed, Highways Blocked, Trains Cancelled

Torrential rainfall has triggered a flood-like situation across Kashmir. Schools, universities, and colleges have been closed, exams postponed, highways shut, and train services suspended. The overflowing Jhelum River and its tributaries have submerged houses, particularly in Budgam in central Kashmir, and in Kulgam and Anantnag in south Kashmir. In the past 24 hours, heavy rainfall has been recorded across the Kashmir Valley, mostly in areas of south Kashmir, with Kokernag (82.4 mm), Qazigund (82.0 mm), Awantipora (65.6 mm), and Pahalgam (64.4 mm) among the highest. Srinagar recorded 39.3 mm, while Budgam recorded 52.1 mm, indicating widespread precipitation.

In Budgam district, areas like Wathura Balpora and Batpora saw the tributary Doodh Ganga rise abruptly due to a small cloudburst in the Yousmarg area. The water entered residential houses, prompting the administration to act quickly and rescue around 80 people to safer places. In south Kashmir’s Kulgam, Shopian, and Anantnag, tributaries such as the Veshaw Nallah, Rambir Nallah, and Lidder Nallah overflowed, submerging several hundred houses in low-lying areas.

The Jhelum River, the main river of Kashmir, has crossed the flood alert mark at Sangam in Anantnag district and is close to danger levels in other places, exacerbating flood risks. Locals in the area are fearful, recalling the 2014 Kashmir floods when large parts of the Valley were submerged and hundreds of lives were lost. Many people blame successive governments in Kashmir for failing to learn lessons from 2014, despite the Centre releasing thousands of crores for a flood safety programme.

Mohudeen, a local resident, said, “We are facing problems. The government should make a retaining wall here. People are being rescued from the area.”

Social activist Muzaffer Ahmad described the condition as dire, blaming illegal mining for weakening river embankments. “We were raising concerns, even the court took notice, but no one listened, and now poor people are facing these hardships. We didn’t learn lessons from the 2014 floods. Since then, the Centre gave so much money for flood management, but nothing was done. They should explain where that money has gone,” he said.

Jammu and Kashmir is experiencing an exceptionally severe monsoon season this year, marked by extreme weather conditions. In response, authorities have ordered the closure of all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and universities across the region, to ensure public safety amid the inclement weather.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg, said, “There have been intense showers across Kashmir, more so in South and Central Kashmir. The water levels are increasing in Sangam and Ram Munshi Bagh. The IMD says there will be relief from the rains from today onwards. Contingency plans by the flood irrigation department have been made, including strengthening embankments where required. We have also shifted people from low-lying areas to safer places. We need to be alert and follow all advisories.”

The administration has established control rooms in every district of Kashmir. All leaves of essential services staff have been cancelled, and government buildings are being kept ready as shelters for rescued people. Authorities have kept SDRF, NDRF, JKP, Army, and volunteers on standby to tackle any catastrophe. District Magistrates themselves are on the move to check vulnerable areas.

Budgam Deputy Commissioner Bilal Mohiuddin said, “This is the Dangerpora area of Wathoora. We have rescued all the people from this area and kept them at a safe place. Some nomadic families have also been rescued. There is no one left in the inundated houses now. We are running rescue centres, monitoring the situation, and making sure there is no breach. At some places it is overflowing. All the teams of SDRF, JK Police, Revenue, and civil administration are on the ground. We are reinforcing the embankments with sandbags, and I request people not to venture close to water bodies.”