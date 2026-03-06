Total Bollywood drama: Bihar woman climbs to top of mobile tower demanding lover’s release from jail

In a scene straight out of a Bollywood drama, a young woman in Bankata village, Gopalganj, Bihar, climbed a mobile tower demanding the release of her arrested boyfriend, drawing a huge crowd of villagers. The incident has become the talk of the town as police and locals struggle to bring her down safely.

The unusual incident took place under the jurisdiction of Bhore Police Station. According to local sources, the woman’s boyfriend had been arrested earlier in connection with a previous case. Upon hearing the news, the woman rushed to a nearby mobile tower and climbed to the top, declaring that she would not come down until her lover was released.

Her dramatic act quickly attracted a large number of villagers, some of whom tried to persuade her to descend, while others recorded videos of the incident on their phones. The situation caused confusion and debate throughout the village, with the unusual scene becoming the main topic of discussion.

Police rush to scene

After receiving reports of the incident, a team from Bhore Police Station arrived at the location to manage the situation. Officers initially attempted to calm the woman and convince her to come down safely, but she refused to cooperate and continued demanding her boyfriend’s release.

Attempt to resolve situation peacefully

In a bid to resolve the tense situation, police later brought the arrested man to the scene, hoping that his presence would persuade the woman to descend. Family members, villagers, and authorities worked for several hours to ensure her safety while trying to negotiate a peaceful end to the drama.

Villagers’ reactions

The incident has sparked widespread discussion among locals, with many expressing surprise at the young woman’s extreme action. As of now, she remains on top of the tower, firm in her demand to release her boyfriend, while police continue efforts to bring the situation under control without any harm.

(with IANS inputs)