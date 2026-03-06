Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3024412https://zeenews.india.com/india/total-bollywood-drama-bihar-woman-climbs-to-top-of-mobile-tower-demanding-lover-s-release-from-jail-3024412.html
NewsIndiaTotal Bollywood drama: Bihar woman climbs to top of mobile tower demanding lover’s release from jail
BIHAR VIRAL VIDEOS

Total Bollywood drama: Bihar woman climbs to top of mobile tower demanding lover’s release from jail

A young woman in Bankata village, Gopalganj, Bihar, climbed a mobile tower demanding the release of her arrested boyfriend, drawing a huge crowd of villagers.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 06, 2026, 05:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Total Bollywood drama: Bihar woman climbs to top of mobile tower demanding lover’s release from jailImage Credit: IANS

In a scene straight out of a Bollywood drama, a young woman in Bankata village, Gopalganj, Bihar, climbed a mobile tower demanding the release of her arrested boyfriend, drawing a huge crowd of villagers. The incident has become the talk of the town as police and locals struggle to bring her down safely.

The unusual incident took place under the jurisdiction of Bhore Police Station. According to local sources, the woman’s boyfriend had been arrested earlier in connection with a previous case. Upon hearing the news, the woman rushed to a nearby mobile tower and climbed to the top, declaring that she would not come down until her lover was released.

Her dramatic act quickly attracted a large number of villagers, some of whom tried to persuade her to descend, while others recorded videos of the incident on their phones. The situation caused confusion and debate throughout the village, with the unusual scene becoming the main topic of discussion.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Police rush to scene

After receiving reports of the incident, a team from Bhore Police Station arrived at the location to manage the situation. Officers initially attempted to calm the woman and convince her to come down safely, but she refused to cooperate and continued demanding her boyfriend’s release.

Attempt to resolve situation peacefully

In a bid to resolve the tense situation, police later brought the arrested man to the scene, hoping that his presence would persuade the woman to descend. Family members, villagers, and authorities worked for several hours to ensure her safety while trying to negotiate a peaceful end to the drama.

(Also Read: Punjab man fills 1,000-litre diesel tank amid middle east tensions; netizens say 'private petrol pump')

Villagers’ reactions

The incident has sparked widespread discussion among locals, with many expressing surprise at the young woman’s extreme action. As of now, she remains on top of the tower, firm in her demand to release her boyfriend, while police continue efforts to bring the situation under control without any harm.

(with IANS inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

T20 World Cup 2026: Jasprit Bumrah
Bumrah, Hardik help India survive Bethell's blaze, set up T20 WC final vs NZ
men tshirts
Comfortable Men T-Shirts To Explore On Myntra
Iran missile attack
Iran fires missile at Turkey: Will Erdogan join the US-led war against Tehran?
bracelet styles
Stylish Bracelets For Everyday Fashion For Men
Pawan Kalyan
Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ advances release to March 19, 2026
MS Dhoni
Dhoni, Rohit share warm hug during IND vs ENG T20 WC 2026 semi-final - WATCH
iran us war
Jurisdictional realities: The sinking in Sri Lankan waters
Thalapathy Vijay divorce
Vijay and Trisha attend Kalpathi Suresh’s son’s wedding reception together
men shirts
Smart Casual Men Shirts To Explore During Myntra Birthday Bash
Abu Dhabi airport
UAE intercepts massive missile attack near Zayed International | VIRAL VIDEO