Total Filmy! Gangster Being Taken To Court Attacked Midway As Bike-Borne Assailants Open Fire In Haridwar

In what could be a plot of typical Bollywood movies of 80s-90s, a gangster being taken to court was attacked in Uttarakhand. Panic erupted in Haridwar's Laksar area after bike-borne assailants open fire on police vehicle carrying notorious criminal Vinay Tyagi in a dramatic shootout, while being transported from Roorkee jail to Laksar court for a hearing, was attacked by unidentified assailants.

According to news agency ANI, notorious criminal Vinay Tyagi, lodged in Roorkee Jail under the Gangster Act, was attacked in a firing incident by unidentified assailants while being taken to the Laksar court for a hearing, said the Police. According to SSP Haridwar, the gangster sustained two bullet injuries and has been referred to a higher medical centre for treatment.

Reports from news outlet Aaj Tak indicate two police constables were also injured in the attack; both personnel have been sent for medical treatment. The assailants, riding a motorcycle, opened fire on the police vehicle. At the time of the attack, gangster Vinay Tyagi was en route to Laksar court for a hearing in a special police van. Two police constables sustained injuries along with the gangster. All injured individuals were rushed to the hospital, causing sudden chaos in the area.

The unidentified assailants are yet to be identified, and police have launched an investigation, placing Haridwar city under high alert. Initial police suspicions points to a possible motive aimed to free the criminal or may be related to a personal feud, reported news outlet Hindustan.

The incident has raised serious concerns over police security arrangements for detainees under custody. Police have recovered cartridges from the crime scene, and CCTV footage from nearby areas is being reviewed, said the reports.