‘Totally committed to assisting Indian community’; says EAM S Jaishankar on West Asia tensions

The External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar made a statement in the Rajya Sabha on the situation in West Asia on Monday.

Addressing the issues, EAM said India is committed to assisting the Indian community stranded in West Asia.

Amid sloganeering by the Opposition, EAM said, “Our government had issued a statement on 20th February expressing deep concerns and urging all sides to exercise restraint. We continue to believe that dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate the tensions.”

He also highlighted the efforts made by the government to assist the Indian diaspora stuck in the Gulf region, while also highlighting New Delhi’s stance on dialogue and diplomacy to normalise the escalating situation in the region.

Jaishankar also highlighted how Prime Minister Narendra Modi is actively tracking the unfolding situation, likely referring to the Israel-US-Iran conflict. Relevant ministries are working together for strong, coordinated responses.

India views the ongoing Israel-US strikes on Iran, now in their 10th day since February 28, 2026, as a major threat due to its proximity and deep regional ties.

“This ongoing conflict is of particular concern to India. We are a neighbouring region, and have obvious stakes that West Asia remains stable. There are one crore Indians who live and work in the Gulf nations. In Iran, too, there are a few thousand Indians for study or employment. The region is key to our energy security and includes many important suppliers of oil and gas....Serious supply chain disruptions and a climate of instability are serious issues."

"The conflict has continued to intensify, and the security situation in the region has deteriorated significantly. The conflict has spread to other countries with mounting destruction. Normal life and actitivites in are visibly affected,” added the External Affairs Minister.

On the death of two Indian seafarers in the attack on an oil tanker 'Skylight' in the Gulf of Oman, S Jaishankar said, “We have lost two Indian mariners (merchant shipping), and one remains missing."

On the efforts of Indian embassies in the region, the foreign minister said, “The Indian Embassy has facilitated the relocation of several Indian students in Tehran to places outside. Indian nationals in Iran on business were facilitated to cross over to Armenia to return to India. Our Embassy in Tehran remains fully operational and on high alert. We are committed to supporting the Indian community at this time..."

On the efforts to bring back stranded citizens, EAM said, “As of yesterday, nearly 67,000 Indian nationals have safely crossed international borders to return home from the conflict zone. The government is making every possible effort to evacuate all our citizens from West Asia.”

Soeaking on the Iranian ship IRIS Lavan's docking in Kochi, Eam said, Contacts with Iran at the leadership level are obviously difficult at this time....Iran's foreign minister has expressed his country's thanks to India for this human gesture of permitting the Iranian warship Lavan to dock at Kochi port.”

The Iranian ship IRIS Lavan was docked at Kochi port on March 4, after a request was received from Tehran on February 28, when the conflict began between the US, Israel and Iran.

Even amid disruptions in the Rajya Sabha, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar affirmed India's firm commitment to resolving the Israel-US-Iran conflict peacefully. He stressed that "dialogue and diplomacy remain the only path forward for all parties to de-escalate tensions."

(with ANI inputs)






