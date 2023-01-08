Tourism hot spot Indonesia bans Sex outside marriage. Can unmarried couples still plan a vacay?

Indonesia's newly approved criminal code had many touristsand tourism sector scared with its law to ban sex outside marriage. Indonesia's parliament on December 6, 2022 passed a colonial-era criminal code, that includes a ban on sex outside marriage for everyone including visitors. Under the new system, the lawbreakers can face a punishment of up to one year in jail or fines.

The recently passed legislation had the tourism sector, which is still recovering from Covid-19 blowback, worried that visitors might want to cancel their trip to island nation. The new code even forbids unmarried couples from living together, while there was a possibility of harassment including raid on hotel rooms if the couple chooses to stay together in a hotel room on their trip.

Now, to tourists and tourism sectors relief the governor of Bali has announced that tourist will not be booked under the new criminal code. He said that the authorities will not be checking the marital status of tourists visiting the island.

The criminal code includes laws restricting human rights and civil liberties, penalty for defaming the country's president, spreading fake news and committing religious blasphemy. However, it may take almost three years for the law to gradually take effect, giving plenty of time to draft regulations.

The country is expecting to see tourism reach pre-pandemic levels by 2025. However, with the criminal code in place, the country might have faced a huge setback. The national tourism board is even calling it a "totally counter-productive." Chairman of the Association of the Indonesian Tours and Travel Agency Bali, I Putu Winastra, said, "Especially in European countries, many people live together without getting married and even have children. We must protect their privacy."