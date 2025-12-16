Toxic Fog Chokes Delhi, Zero Visibility Triggers Airlines Disruptions, 228 Flights Cancelled
A dense blanket of toxic fog continued to engulf the National Capital on Tuesday, reducing visibility to zero and severely disrupting road, rail and air traffic.
A dense blanket of toxic fog continued to engulf the National Capital on Tuesday, reducing visibility to zero and severely disrupting road, rail and air traffic. The hazardous conditions led to road accidents and major flight disruptions, with at least 228 flights, 131 departures and 97 arrivals, cancelled at Delhi airport, as per India Today reports, adding that five others were diverted due to poor visibility.
